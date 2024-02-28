Top 9 MLB players whose ice-out chain drips shine on another level ft. Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo & more

MLB players like to showcase style both on and off the field, especially their dressing choices and, in some cases, iced-out accessories involving chains, earrings, and more.

These ballplayers have an affinity for bling and glittery ornaments, which they don't shy away from donning during gamedays as well.

Top nine MLB players whose ice-out chain drips shine on another level

#1 Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays)

The electrifying 20-year-old third baseman from Santa Domingo, DR, made his big league debut for the Rays last season and produced some amazing highlight reels.

Junior Caminero adorns two huge Cuban link chains: a diamond-studded gold chain and a diamond-studded silver chain with a pendant that reads "Na Maxima," meaning "maximum" in English, alongside his diamond studs.

#2 Bryan De La Cruz (Miami Marlins)

The hunky 27-year-old right-fielder for the Marline has enough strength to clear the bleacher stands and loves to role in style.

He dons his two chains: a diamond-encrusted silver cuban link and a usual diamond-studded silver chain with a pendant that reads, "14 El Ronco," which translates to "The Snore" in English.

#3 CJ Abrams (Washington Nationals)

The 23-year-old shortstop for the Washington Nationals from Georgia has only recently started his big league career, with his first full season coming in 2022.

Abrams has a knack for style and glittery chains, which is why on most game days he's seen wearing an alien head pendant with a diamond-studded cuban link chain.

#4 Elly De La Cruz (Cincinnati Reds)

Elly De La Cruz has come out the blocks in the major leagues like a roaring tiger. The lanky, tall and athletic Reds shortstop is electrifying in both aspects of the game.

His late push towards the end of last season almost propelled the Reds to the last wildcard spot in the NL. The 22-year-old is ridden with glittery accessories, donning four chains, each better than the previous one.

They can be seen popping up and down his chest while he's rouding the bases after hitting some gigantic homers.

#5 Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Miami Marlins)

The versatile Bahamian ballplayer for the Marlins is fond of his accessories and adorns them on and off the field with verve. The electrifying slugger wore two hunky Cuban link chains to the Marlins 2024 photo day, along with a blingy diamond-encrusted mouthguard.

One chain has a diamond-studded crown as the pendant, while the other has an UFO and an alien head. The ensemble is complete with his chunky diamond-studded earrings.

#6 Juan Soto (New York Yankees)

The 25-year-old Juan Soto signed a one-year deal with the Yankees this winter, completing a stellar OF alongside Aaron Judge and Alex Verdugo for the upcoming season.

As hard as he can strike the baseball, the Santa Domingo native has a knack for chains, and he adorns one with his jersey No. 22 as the diamond-encrusted pendant.

#7 Kevin Alcantara (Chicago Cubs)

The 21-year-old OF for the Chicago Cubs is all set to take his talents in full swing to Wrigley Field this year after playing only 14 games over the last three seasons.

Alcantara adorns a hunky gold-silver diamond-encrusted Cuban link chain with a triangular pendant, which reads "The Jaguar," with striking ruby work along with diamond-studded gold carvings.

#8 Alex Verdugo (New York Yankees)

The former Red Sox OF was part of a rare trade deal between two of the biggest rivals in the MLB, the Yankees and the Red Sox. While Boston received three right-handed pitchers, the Bronx Bombers boosted their outfield depth by signing Verdugo.

Since his Boston days, fans have observed Verdudo's passion for chains, and he still adorns three of them. He wears a chunky diamond-studded silver Cuban link, a Christ cross pendant chain and a sleeker diamond-encrusted chain with a tablet pendant made out of diamonds and silver.

#9 Noelvi Marte (Cincinnati Reds)

The 22-year-old Dominican shortstop made his major league debut for the Cincinnati Reds last year and showcased some real grit and tenacity in all aspects of the game at such a young age.

He makes up the star-studded young Reds roster, which is eyeing a playoff spot in the NL this season. Marte loves to adorn a gold chain with his initials encrusted in diamonds and gold.

