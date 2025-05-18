Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Bryan Reynolds, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and more for 10-game main slate on May 18, 2025

Sunday’s main 10-game MLB DFS slate brings an intriguing mix of rising stars and proven veterans, giving fantasy players a wide-open board to build around. With weather-friendly conditions across most ballparks and a handful of favorable pitching matchups, this slate feels tailor-made for offensive outbursts and strikeout-heavy performances.

The pitching market is equally loaded, headlined by the Pirates phenom Paul Skenes, who’s quickly cemented himself as one of the most reliable arms in the National League.

Whether you’re chasing upside with Pete Crow-Armstrong’s recent tear or banking on steady contributors like Kyle Tucker and Jose Ramirez, today’s slate offers flexibility.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Top Pitching Options

Paul Skenes - $9,900 (DraftKings), $10,300 (FanDuel)

Paul Skenes has been a standout for the Pittsburgh Pirates, boasting a 2.63 ERA with 53 strikeouts over 54.2 innings. His consistent elite performances make him a top-tier pitching option for any slate, including today against the Phillies.

Freddy Peralta - $9,700 (DraftKings), $9,700 (FanDuel)

Freddy Peralta continues to deliver for the Milwaukee Brewers, recording a 2.66 ERA and 52 strikeouts this year. His ability to limit runs and accumulate strikeouts positions him as a reliable DFS choice, even when facing a red-hot Twins team that has won its last 13 games.

Framber Valdez - $7,900 (DraftKings), $9,700 (FanDuel)

Framber Valdez offers value with a 3.54 ERA and 51 strikeouts, and his matchup against the Texas Rangers could provide an opportunity for a strong outing on Sunday.

Top Hitting Targets

Jose Ramirez - $5,600 (DraftKings), $3,600 (FanDuel)

Jose Ramirez remains a consistent offensive force for the Cleveland Guardians, known for his ability to contribute across multiple categories. He seems a solid target today against a Reds team that struggles for consistency.

Kyle Tucker - $6,300 (DraftKings), $4,300 (FanDuel)

Kyle Tucker’s well-rounded game, including 10 home runs and 12 stolen bases, makes him a valuable asset in DFS lineups every day.

Pete Crow-Armstrong - $5,000 (DraftKings), $3,900 (FanDuel)

Pete Crow-Armstrong is on a hot streak, recently going 4-for-5 with six RBIs. He has the potential to deliver decent fantasy points, and could do so today against the White Sox, who have taken a hammering in their last three games. The Cubs won both matchups in this series, hitting 20 runs thus far, and will be aiming for another heavy win on Sunday.

Value Picks

Bryan Reynolds - $3,500 (DraftKings), $2,800 (FanDuel)

Despite a slow start, Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds’ underlying metrics suggest a breakout could be on the cards, making him a budget-friendly option.

Christian Walker - $3,300 (DraftKings), $3,000 (FanDuel)

Christian Walker has shown signs of improvement, including a recent three-run homer, indicating a possible upward trend in performance.

Alec Burleson - $3,300 (DraftKings), $2,300 (FanDuel)

Alec Burleson’s consistent batting average and ability to contribute across categories make him a solid value play today. In 2025, he has 32 hits, 11 runs, 15 RBIs and 3 homers in 117 at-bats, giving him a .274 batting average.

