Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Corbin Carroll, Josh Naylor & more for April 16, 2025

Putting together a great MLB DFS lineup for Apr. 16 is going to be a challenge on Wednesday since there are so many great options. With a 10-game main slot option, it will be important to look at all the players in the lineup.

Ad

Focusing on the best players in the league is always a strategy to consider, but there are other great players as well. Here is a look at the top DFS pitchers, hitters, and budget picks to check out on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top MLB DFS Picks for April 16

Top MLB DFS Pitchers: April 16

Bryce Miller (8500 on DraftKings; 8200 on FanDuel)

Bryce Miller is a top MLB DFS pitcher (Credits: IMAGN)

Bryce Miller has not been in dominant in 2025 as he has been in year's past, but that also means that he should be turning things around. Look for Miller to pitch well for the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

Gavin Williams (8200 on DraftKings; 7200 on FanDuel)

Gavin Williams of the Cleveland Guardians has 14 strikeouts in just 13 innings this season, and he can rack up the DFS points in a hurry. Williams will be a player to consider on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Osvaldo Bido (7200 on DraftKings; 8000 on FanDuel)

Osvaldo Bido is not a huge name yet, but he's quietly putting up some solid stats for the Athletics. Bido can wipe out batters in a hurry, and he will have another dominant start on Wednesday.

Ad

Top MLB DFS Hitters: April 16th

Corbin Carroll (6200 on DraftKings; 4000 on FanDuel)

Corbin Carroll is having a huge season for the Arizona Diamondbacks as he continues to be a great player. Carroll is not only hitting for average this season but also has six home runs.

Mookie Betts (6300 on DraftKings; 4200 on FanDuel)

It's been a strange start to the season for Mookie Betts, but he's always capable of producing. Betts sets the tone for the Los Angeles Dodgers and is a top hitter to consider.

Ad

Josh Naylor (4700 on DraftKings; 3200 on FanDuel)

Josh Naylor is a top hitter (Credits: IMAGN)

Josh Naylor is surrounded by great players on the Arizona Diamondbacks, and that takes some pressure off of him. Naylor can hit for power, and will also have some opportunities to drive in runs.

Ad

Top MLB DFS Budget picks: April 16

Luis Rengifo (3800 on DraftKings; 2700 on FanDuel)

Luis Rengifo has helped the Los Angeles Angels to a solid start in 2025, and he is putting up some numbers at the plate. If you need a good hitter for a budget pick, then Rengifo is a name to consider.

Triston Casas (3800 on DraftKings; 2700 on FanDuel)

Triston Casas is hitting just .180 this season for the Boston Red Sox, but he has been a proven hitter in the past. Now is the time to take a shot with Casas as his breakout is coming.

Ad

Joc Pederson (3100 on DraftKings; 2500 on FanDuel)

Joc Pederson is a budget pick (Credits: IMAGN)

Veteran Joc Pederson is still producing for the Texas Rangers, and he doesn't get much recognition. If you are looking for a budget pick then Pederson is someone to consider.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More