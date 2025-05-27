Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Jake Burger, Kody Clemens, and more for 11-game main slate on May 27, 2025

The 11-game MLB DFS main slate for May 27 is stacked with top-tier talent and sneaky value picks. From aces like Carlos Rodon, Joe Ryan and Hunter Brown to offensive standouts like Corbin Carroll, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Kyle Tucker, tonight’s board is one of the more exciting setups fantasy players have had this month. Several hitters are riding hot streaks and with a handful of strikeout-prone lineups in action, there’s a real chance to take advantage of some high-ceiling plays.

Whether you’re building lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel, the key will be finding the right mix of reliable big names and underpriced value hitters to balance out those hefty pitching salaries.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Top Pitching Options

Carlos Rodon (NYY) - $10,500 DK | $10,100 FD

Rodon has been rock-solid for the Yankees this season, putting up a 6-3 record with a sharp 2.88 ERA through 65.2 innings. He’s punched out 80 hitters while keeping his WHIP at an impressive 0.96. With the Angels’ lineup still missing key pieces, Rodon’s in a great spot to rack up strikeouts and deliver another quality start.

Joe Ryan (MIN) - $9,700 DK | $9,900 FD

Ryan has quietly been one of the most dependable starters in baseball this year. He’s 4-2 with a tidy 2.68 ERA over 57 innings, piling up 67 strikeouts along the way. That elite 0.81 WHIP shows how well he’s limiting baserunners. Against a streaky Rays offense, Ryan’s consistency makes him a strong choice in any DFS format.

Hunter Brown (HOU) - $11,000 DK | $10,700 FD

Brown has stepped up as a true ace for Houston, rolling to a 6-3 record with a stellar 2.04 ERA across 61.2 innings. He’s collected 71 strikeouts and holds a clean 0.91 WHIP. Even though his last outing was a little rough against Tampa Bay, his overall dominance this season makes him one of tonight’s safest and highest-upside pitching options.

Top Hitting Targets

Corbin Carroll (ARI) - $6,300 DK | $4,400 FD

Carroll continues to prove he's one of the top outfielders in the MLB. He's hitting .260 this season with 15 homers and 34 RBIs and adding nine steals. His .888 OPS speaks to his balanced hitting arsenal and he's the kind of hitter who can inflate the stat line quickly, making him a high-upside play in tonight's offering.

Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) - $5,800 DK | $4,100 FD

Tatis Jr. is scorching hot currently, batting .275 with 12 homers and 27 RBIs on the season. He's also stolen eight bases and brags a strong .842 OPS. With his power, speed and ability to hit in all aspects, Tatis is the kind of player you'll want on your DFS roster when he's on.

Kyle Tucker (CHC) - $6,500 DK | $3,800 FD

Tucker is still one of the most reliable fantasy outfielders around. He's hitting a .280 batting average with 12 home runs, 39 RBIs and a solid 15 steals. Backed by a .913 OPS to go along with it, Tucker gives multi-category production and is well worth the spend on a slate filled with top-tier outfielders.

Budget-Friendly Value Picks

Jake Burger (TEX) - $3,600 DK | $2,800 FD

Burger might be batting just .217 but when he makes contact, he makes it count. He’s already launched seven homers and driven in 21 runs this season. At this price, his raw power makes him an appealing dart throw for GPPs, especially against middling pitching.

Trevor Story (BOS) - $3,400 DK | $2,800 FD

Story hasn’t quite found his groove yet, carrying a .222 average with six home runs and 21 RBIs, but there are signs he’s starting to turn it around. With his track record of power-speed production, he’s an intriguing value play for anyone needing salary relief in the infield.

Kody Clemens (MIN) - $3,500 DK | $2,500 FD

Clemens has quietly made the most of his limited opportunities, slashing .291 with four homers and 11 RBIs across 55 at-bats. Even more impressive is his 1.017 OPS, showing he’s making loud contact when he’s in the lineup. At this salary, Clemens is one of the better value bats on the board.

