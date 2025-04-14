Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Joe Ryan, Shohei Ohtani & more for April 14, 2025

Putting together a top MLB DFS lineup is never easy, especially when there are so many games scheduled to take place. With an eight-game main slot for Monday, Apr. 14, it will be important to look at every potential option.

There are several big stars set to play on Monday, but some other players should be in your lineup. Here is a look at the top MLB DFS pitchers, hitters, and budget picks for Apr. 14.

Top MLB DFS picks for April 14, 2025

Top MLB DFS Pitchers: April 14

Tarik Skubal (10500 on DraftKings; 10300 on FanDuel)

Tarik Skubal - Source: Imagn

Tarik Skubal is one of the top pitchers in the American League and is averaging one strikeout per inning so far in 2025. Skubal has the ability to pitch a shutout each time he takes the mound and should be in your DFS lineup.

Shane Baz (8400 on DraftKings; 10100 on FanDuel)

Shane Baz is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA through two starts for the Tampa Bay Rays as he continues to be an underrated starter. With a matchup set against a struggling Boston Red Sox team, Baz should have a great start on Monday.

Joe Ryan (9000 on DraftKings; 9400 on FanDuel)

Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins host the New York Mets on Monday night at Target Field. Ryan will have a ton of strikeouts against the Mets, and he's a pitcher that should be in your DFS lineup.

Top MLB DFS Hitters: April 14

Marcell Ozuna (4700 on DraftKings; 3800 on FanDuel)

Marcell Ozuna - Source: Imagn

The Atlanta Braves have not had a great start to the 2025 season, but Marcell Ozuna has been doing his part. Ozuna has three home runs already, and he is heating up for Atlanta.

Shohei Ohtani (6500 on DraftKings; 4300 on FanDuel)

Shohei Ohtani struggled in the series against the Chicago Cubs, but he's not a player that slumps for too long. Ohtani has a favorable matchup against the Colorado Rockies and he will do some damage.

Bobby Witt Jr. (5900 on DraftKings; 4000 on FanDuel)

Bobby Witt Jr. has hit just one home run so far in 2025, but he is still hitting over .305. He's one of the top players in Major League Baseball and is going to produce on Monday night.

Top MLB DFS Budget picks: April 14

Ben Rice (3900 on DraftKings; 2300 on FanDuel)

Ben Rice doesn't get a lot of attention with the New York Yankees, but he's already belted four home runs this season. Rice is a great budget option on Monday as he has been swinging the bats well.

Spencer Torkelson (3700 on DraftKings; 2200 on FanDuel)

Spencer Torkelson - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Tigers are getting great production from Spencer Torkelson as he has belted five home runs this season. Torkelson is playing like an All-Star, but there's still a chance to get him at a low cost on Monday.

Yandy Diaz (4000 on DraftKings; 3200 on FanDuel)

Yandy Diaz has gotten off to an incredibly slow start in 2025, but he's going to heat up at some point. Look for Diaz to have a big night on Monday to boost your DFS lineup.

