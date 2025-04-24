  • home icon
  • Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Jonathan India, Jarren Duran & more for April 24, 2025

Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Jonathan India, Jarren Duran & more for April 24, 2025

By Ryan Burks
Modified Apr 24, 2025 14:40 GMT
Putting together a top MLB DFS lineup for Apr. 24 is not going to be easy, as there is just a four-game main slot. There are still going to be some great options out there, but it will require some research.

Getting the most value out of every player in your lineup is going to be a big key, and there are some great options out there. Here is a look at the top MLB DFS pitchers, hitters, and budget picks to consider.

Top MLB DFS Pitchers: April 24th

Garrett Crochet (10300 on DraftKings; 10700 on FanDuel)

Garrett Crochet is having a huge season for the Boston Red Sox as he is 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA. Crochet continues to be dominant in each start, and he should be added to your roster.

Cole Ragans (9800 on DraftKings; 9400 on FanDuel)

Cole Ragans will start the first game of a doubleheader for the Kansas City Royals, and he has pitched well. Ragans is 1-1 with a 3.58 ERA and should have some success against a struggling Rockies team.

Bryan Woo (7900 on DraftKings; 10100 on FanDuel)

Bryan Woo is opposing Crochet in Boston, and he's facing a lineup that just hasn't found consistency. Woo will have a solid start against the Red Sox on Thursday.

Top MLB DFS Hitters: April 24th

Bobby Witt Jr. (6000 on DraftKings; 3900 on FanDuel)

Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the best players in the American League, and he can rack up the DFS points in a hurry. Look for Witt to do some damage on Thursday against the Rockies.

Jarren Duran (5100 on DraftKings; 3500 on FanDuel)

Jarren Duran gets lost in the mix a little bit with the Boston Red Sox, but he has continued to perform well. Duran can do great things at the plate, and he's a name to watch on Thursday.

Jackson Chourio (5400 on DraftKings; 3800 on FanDuel)

Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers looks like a future MLB star, and he's already had success in 2025. Chourio has driven in 20 runs already this season, and he will add to that total on Thursday.

Top MLB DFS Budget picks: April 24th

Jonathan India (3500 on DraftKings; 2600 on FanDuel)

It's never easy to identify budget picks, but that's exactly what Jonathan India is for the Kansas City Royals. India is just a solid MLB veteran, and he's always capable of producing.

Luke Keaschall (3500 on DraftKings; 2700 on FanDuel)

Luke Keaschall is just getting his season going for the Minnesota Twins, but he looks like a potential star. Look for the youngster to have more success for Minnesota on Thursday.

Drew Waters (2400 on DraftKings; 2100 on FanDuel)

Drew Waters is another young player who should be considered as a budget pick for Thursday. The Royals will have some success against a Colorado Rockies squad that struggles to get outs.

About the author
Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

