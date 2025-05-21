Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Josh Jung, Logan O'Hoppe, and more for 7-game main slate on May 21, 2025

The MLB DFS schedule for Wednesday, May 21, brings a compact but highly competitive 7-game main slate, packed with premium arms and power-packed bats. It has strikeout machines like Jacob deGrom and Garrett Crochet headlining the pitching pool and proven sluggers like Juan Soto and Mookie Betts set to anchor offensive stacks.

What makes tonight’s MLB slate even more compelling is the depth in value territory, where names like Josh Jung and Logan O’Hoppe offer high-upside production without draining your salary cap. Whether you’re chasing ceiling with elite aces or stacking cost-efficient bats in favorable matchups, this board offers a wide range of roster-building angles to exploit.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Premier Pitching Picks

Jacob deGrom - $10,000 (DraftKings), $10,200 (FanDuel)

DeGrom is in elite form, working to a sharp 2.29 ERA with 53 punchouts over 51 innings. He’s evolved his arsenal this season by mixing pitch types more effectively and leaning less on pure velocity.

Backed by a 0.98 WHIP and squaring off against a Yankees lineup that’s shown cracks, deGrom headlines this pitching slate with strong strikeout potential.

Garrett Crochet - $10,500 (DraftKings), $10,800 (FanDuel)

Crochet is thriving as a frontline weapon for Boston, owning a brilliant 2.00 ERA with a slate-leading 73 strikeouts across 63 frames. His recent stretch includes multiple double-digit strikeout outings, and his current form positions him as one of the evening’s safest and highest-upside arms.

Corbin Burnes - $9,300 (DraftKings), $9,400 (FanDuel)

Burnes remains a steady option for DFS managers, carrying a reliable 2.56 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45.2 innings. He’s been adept in minimizing damage, reflected in a 1.25 WHIP.

While the Dodgers present a challenge, Burnes’s efficiency and strikeout upside keep him firmly in play as a mid-tier anchor.

Top Shelf Hitters

Juan Soto - $5,200 (DK), $3,800 (FD)

Juan Soto keeps flashing his signature combo of patience and pop, hitting .247 with eight homers, 20 RBIs and an .815 OPS. He’s a slate-breaking bat anytime he steps in against shaky pitching.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. - $4,700 (DK), $3,300 (FD)

Vlad Jr. stays steady, posting a .289 average with 6 bombs, 21 RBIs and a sharp .833 OPS. His mix of gap power and contact makes him a DFS staple in hitter-friendly spots.

Mookie Betts - $5,500 (DK), $4,100 (FD)

Mookie Betts does it all at a .261 clip, eight homers, 30 RBIs and a .784 OPS. His multi-position eligibility and all-around production make him a high-floor, high-ceiling DFS piece.

High-Value Targets

Bo Bichette - $3,900 (DK), $3,000 (FD)

Bichette brings steady contact with a .286 average, four homers and 22 RBIs. Great value at this tag, especially hitting high in the Blue Jays’ order.

Josh Jung - $3,500 (DK), $3,200 (FD)

Jung keeps stringing together quietly excellent numbers with a .288 average, seven home runs, 19 RBIs and an .807 OPS. His ability to square up premium velocity and cash in RBI chances makes him one of the best affordable infielders on this slate, perfect for padding mid-tier builds or rounding out stacks.

Logan O’Hoppe - $3,700 (DK), $2,900 (FD)

O’Hoppe’s power is no joke for a budget catcher: .264 average, 11 homers, 25 RBIs and a .796 OPS. Great value punt with serious upside.

