Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Masyn Winn, Alex Verdugo & more for May 5, 2025

It's an eight-game main slate of MLB DFS on May 5, 2025, with a decent split of reliable pitching choices and power bats in favorable spots. Aces like Cole Ragans and Nick Pivetta will be on the mound, while top hitters like Corbin Carroll and Juan Soto head the hitting list. There’s value to be found, too, with a few underrated salary-savers in strong matchups.

With several pitchers showing recent inconsistency and some hitter-friendly parks in the mix, this feels like a slate where well-rounded builds can succeed. Plugging in mid-range value bats like Masyn Winn and Alex Verdugo with one or two high-end studs could be the key to cashing on both DraftKings and FanDuel tonight.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Top Pitchers

Cole Ragans ($10,300 DK / $9,600 FD)

Cole Ragans is the top DFS pitcher pick today - Source: Imagn

Ragans continues to pile up strikeouts and gets a favorable matchup with the White Sox. He has had 7+ Ks in four of his last five starts and is the most secure floor-ceiling combo on the slate.

Matthew Boyd ($8,300 DK / $8,900 FD)

With a solid 2.70 ERA and 30 strikeouts, Matthew Boyd has been a reliable mid-tier pitcher. His consistency makes him a safe play for balanced lineups.

Nick Pivetta ($10,000 DK / $9,300 FD)

Pivetta has a sparkling 1.78 ERA and 39 strikeouts with three shutout starts this season. His good form sees him as a high-end pitching option today.

Top Hitters

Oneil Cruz ($5,900 DK / $3,800 FD)

With 8 home runs and a .882 OPS, Cruz provides a lot of power at the shortstop position. His recent form sees him as a great option for DFS lineups.

Corbin Carroll ($6,100 DK / $4,100 FD)

Corbin Carroll is the top DFS hitter pick today - Source: Imagn

Carroll has 9 home runs and 26 RBIs with a batting average of.281. His recent loss of form notwithstanding, his season statistics to date point to high potential.

Juan Soto ($5,000 DK / $3,700 FD)

Soto's .256 and 5 home runs illustrate a subdued start to the season. Though he's had moments of brilliance, his recent form warrants a guarded approach.

Budget Picks

Masyn Winn ($3,200 DK / $2,800 FD)

Masyn Winn could be a good budget pick today - Source: Imagn

Winn has been on fire recently, hitting .350 in his last 7 games with 2 home runs. The recent form is excellent value for DFS players who are on a budget.

Maikel Garcia ($3,800 DK / $3,100 FD)

Garcia is on a hot bat, hitting .464 with 2 home runs in his last 7 games. The recent improvement in his game makes him a very appealing budget option.

Alex Verdugo ($3,500 DK / $2,900 FD)

Verdugo is hitting .304 over his last 15 games. While he has yet to homer this season, his consistent hitting provides a good floor.

