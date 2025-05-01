Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Nolan Jones, Shane Baz & more for May 1, 2025

Putting together a strong MLB DFS roster on Thursday may be difficult due to the heavy schedule of games. There is a seven-game main slot option available, therefore, every player on the roster must be maximized.
Not only do you want to pick some of the best players in the league, but you also have to find some value. Here is a look at the top MLB DFS pitchers, hitters, and budget picks that you should look at on Thursday.
Top MLB DFS Picks Today: May 1, 2025
Top MLB DFS Pitchers:
Paul Skenes (9700 on DraftKings; 10400 on FanDuel)
Paul Skenes is facing the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, a team that can do some damage. Despite that fact, Skenes will continue to rack up strikeouts and he has a 2.39 ERA on the year.
Shane Baz (9000 on DraftKings; 10000 on FanDuel)
Shane Baz is a perfect 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA so far in 2025, and he isn't getting a ton of attention. Baz is a top pick to feature on Thursday and should be added to your lineup.
Chad Patrick (8000 on DraftKings; 7800 on FanDuel)
Chad Patrick of the Milwaukee Brewers is just 1-2 on the year, but he does have a solid ERA of just 2.45. Patrick should pitch well on Thursday, as he is going to be a top pitcher to watch.
Top MLB DFS Hitters:
Jose Ramirez (5400 on DraftKings; 3600 on FanDuel)
Jose Ramirez has belted five home runs so far this season and has also driven in 14 runs. Ramirez is not yet hitting for a high average, but he will bounce back at some point.
Lars Nootbaar (4700 on DraftKings; 3200 on FanDuel)
Lars Nootbaar is hitting well for the St. Louis Cardinals and he has a favorable matchup with the Cincinnati Reds. This should be a great opportunity for Nootbaar to produce in the middle of your lineup.
Oneil Cruz (5800 on DraftKings; 3600 on FanDuel)
O'Neil Cruz has eight home runs and 16 RBIs for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he is playing at home against the Cubs. Cruz has power and speed and can rack up the DFS points in your lineup.
Top MLB DFS Budget picks
Nolan Jones (3200 on DraftKings; 2500 on FanDuel)
Nolan Jones is hitting .171 with just one home run on the year, and that makes him a budget pick on Thursday. Jones is a great hitter, and he's capable of putting up some big numbers.
Edouard Julien (3100 on DraftKings; 2600 on FanDuel)
Edouard Julien has belted two home runs and eight RBIs this season for the Minnesota Twins and is capable of breaking out. Julien should be a player to consider when filling out a DFS lineup.
Jordan Walker (3000 on DraftKings; 2700 on FanDuel)
Jordan Walker has hit just two home runs this season for the St. Louis Cardinals, but he's starting to come on of late. Walker is capable of having a big day, and that's what you will hope for if you add him as a budget pick.