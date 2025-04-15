Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Ryan Pepiot, Jonathan Aranda & more for April 15, 2025

When looking at the MLB DFS options for Tuesday, there will be a full slate of games to choose from. Some of the biggest stars in the game will be on the field, but it's also important to check out other options.

With an 11-game main slot option out there, choosing the top MLB DFS players is going to be a major key. Here is a look at the top pitchers, hitters and budget picks for Tuesday.

Top MLB DFS picks for April 15

Top MLB DFS Pitchers: April 15, 2025

Ryan Pepiot (740 on DraftKings; 8800 on FanDuel)

Ryan Pepiot is an underrated pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays, but he's a great option when putting together a DFS lineup. Pepiot is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA this season, and can rack up the strikeouts.

Kevin Gausman (8500 on DraftKings; 9100 on FanDuel)

Kevin Gausman is pitching today - Source: Imagn

Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman is 1-1 with a 2.33 ERA this season, and he has pitched 19.1 innings. Gausman typically goes deep into a game, making him a great option as a DFS pitcher.

Spencer Schwellenbach (10500 on DraftKings; 10800 on FanDuel)

Spencer Schwellenbach is off to an unbelievable start in 2025. He is 1-0 with a sparkling 0.45 ERA. Now is the time to jump on Schwellenbach as he looks to continue his hot start.

Top MLB DFS Hitters: April 15, 2025

Kyle Tucker (6300 on DraftKings; 4500 on FanDuel)

Kyle Tucker continues to carry the lineup for the Chicago Cubs, having already belted five home runs. Tucker should have a favorable matchup Tuesday night in San Diego.

Aaron Judge (6400 on DraftKings; 460 on FanDuel)

Aaron Judge is a top DFS hitter - Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge is the most feared slugger in the American League, but he has cooled off a bit of late. Judge has already belted six home runs this season, and No. 7 could come on Tuesday night.

Brent Rooker (5400 on DraftKings; 3400 on FanDuel)

The Athletics have struggled so far in 2025 as they are sitting at just 6-10 on the year. Brent Rooker has been doing his part, though, and he's always a hitter to consider.

Top MLB DFS Budget picks: April 15, 2025

Kerry Carpenter (3700 on DraftKings; 3100 on FanDuel)

Kerry Carpenter is a nice budget option to consider for the Detroit Tigers. Carpenter has plenty of power in his bat and can also put up a solid batting average.

Jonathan Aranda (3800 on DraftKings; 2800 on FanDuel)

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers - Source: Imagn

Jonathan Aranda is making the most of his opportunity this season, despite initial talks of him playing in the minors. The Rays need Aranda to produce, and he's a player to consider.

Luis Robert Jr. (3500 on DraftKings; 2800 on FanDuel)

Luis Robert Jr. is having another great season for the Chicago White Sox, even though it doesn't impact the standings. Robert will get some pitches to hit on Tuesday night.

