Toronto Blue Jays fans rekindled as team sweeps NL Central-leading Pittsburgh Pirates: "I love this team" "We are so back"

By Tom Carothers
Modified May 07, 2023 23:32 GMT
Toronto Blue Jays v Pittsburgh Pirates
Kevin Kiermaier #39 celebrates with Nathan Lukes #38 and Daulton Varsho #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays after a 10-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates

The Toronto Blue Jays are back in business after completing a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a dominant 10-1 victory on Sunday.

Toronto got back into the discussion in the American League East race after outscoring the National League Central-leading Pirates 22-3 over the three-game series in Pittsburgh.

It was a needed sweep for the Blue Jays, who began their current nine-game road trip by being swept by the Boston Red Sox in a four-game series.

🧹 Life couldn't get better, this gon' be the best day ever 🎶 #NextLevel https://t.co/89iMx4bpzI

The Toronto Blue Jays put the Pittsburgh Pirates on the mat with a 4-0 shutout victory on Friday, and never let the hosts up after that. Toronto won 8-2 on Saturday, before finishing off Sunday's 10-1 win with a five-run ninth inning.

The Blue Jays bid adieu to Pittsburgh after improving to 21-14 and dropping the Pirates to 20-15.

@BlueJays @Sportsnet @FAN590 @WhitMerrifield i love this team
@BlueJays @Sportsnet @FAN590 @WhitMerrifield We are so back
@BlueJays @Sportsnet @FAN590 @WhitMerrifield Yes! let’s do more of this kind of baseball 👏🏻👏🏻

The Toronto Blue Jays turned things around in a hurry after running into a buzzsaw in Boston. After losing the first two games by just one run apiece, the Blue Jays lost the last two games by a combined 19-8 score.

Sunday's win, combined with a Red Sox loss at the Philadelphia Phillies, brought Toronto back into a third-place tie with Boston in the AL East standings.

@BlueJays Get swept, bounce right back with a sweep of our own! Love it!! Great job, boys!
@BlueJays From getting swept to a sweep, average blue jays season
@BlueJays Great series boys! Nice way to bounce back from the last one 🫡

While the Blue Jays are now riding high on the strength of their sweep, the cracks are beginning to show for the Pittsburgh Pirates. A team that was shockingly good in April and held the best record in the National League just a week ago, the Pirates have now been swept in two consecutive series and have lost seven games in a row.

The Milwaukee Brewers, on the strength of Sunday's win against the San Francisco Giants, finish the week just one-half game behind the Pirates.

@BlueJays Pirates for their record were easy. National league is weaker
@BlueJays @Sportsnet @FAN590 @WhitMerrifield is outscoring the Pirates 22-3 good
@BlueJays We run the National League

With a resounding sweep of the Pirates now in the rearview mirror, the Blue Jays head east for a two-game series at the Phillies to wrap up the road trip. The 2022 National League champions have struggled this season and enter the series with a 16-19 record.

@BlueJays Good series boys! Let’s continue the momentum into the Philadelphia https://t.co/IQqBtqcNzy

Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates headed in different directions

Brandon Belt #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a double in front of Rodolfo Castro #14 of the Pittsburgh Pirates
Brandon Belt #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a double in front of Rodolfo Castro #14 of the Pittsburgh Pirates

While the Blue Jays riding high, the Pirates appear to be falling back to earth hard after their superb start. Just clinging to power in the NL Central, Pittsburgh hosts the Colorado Rockies for a two-game set beginning Monday.

