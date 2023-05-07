The Toronto Blue Jays are back in business after completing a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a dominant 10-1 victory on Sunday.
Toronto got back into the discussion in the American League East race after outscoring the National League Central-leading Pirates 22-3 over the three-game series in Pittsburgh.
It was a needed sweep for the Blue Jays, who began their current nine-game road trip by being swept by the Boston Red Sox in a four-game series.
The Toronto Blue Jays put the Pittsburgh Pirates on the mat with a 4-0 shutout victory on Friday, and never let the hosts up after that. Toronto won 8-2 on Saturday, before finishing off Sunday's 10-1 win with a five-run ninth inning.
The Blue Jays bid adieu to Pittsburgh after improving to 21-14 and dropping the Pirates to 20-15.
The Toronto Blue Jays turned things around in a hurry after running into a buzzsaw in Boston. After losing the first two games by just one run apiece, the Blue Jays lost the last two games by a combined 19-8 score.
Sunday's win, combined with a Red Sox loss at the Philadelphia Phillies, brought Toronto back into a third-place tie with Boston in the AL East standings.
While the Blue Jays are now riding high on the strength of their sweep, the cracks are beginning to show for the Pittsburgh Pirates. A team that was shockingly good in April and held the best record in the National League just a week ago, the Pirates have now been swept in two consecutive series and have lost seven games in a row.
The Milwaukee Brewers, on the strength of Sunday's win against the San Francisco Giants, finish the week just one-half game behind the Pirates.
With a resounding sweep of the Pirates now in the rearview mirror, the Blue Jays head east for a two-game series at the Phillies to wrap up the road trip. The 2022 National League champions have struggled this season and enter the series with a 16-19 record.
Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates headed in different directions
While the Blue Jays riding high, the Pirates appear to be falling back to earth hard after their superb start. Just clinging to power in the NL Central, Pittsburgh hosts the Colorado Rockies for a two-game set beginning Monday.