Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox Prediction & Match Preview - April 20th | MLB Season 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays will play the Boston Red Sox in the second game of their series on Wednesday. The boys from Fenway narrowly beat the Jays in their first game 2-1. Both teams sport a 6-5 win-loss tally.

Toronto's ace Jose Berrios will take the mound against Boston's Nick Pivetta. It will be interesting to see if the Blue Jays can turn the series around now that they are deadlocked with the Red Sox and the Yankees for the top spot in the American League East.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox | MLB Regular Season 2022.

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 20; 7:10 PM EDT.

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts.

Toronto Blue Jays Preview

The Blue Jays were contained by Boston ace Nathan Eovaldi in their last game. Although they outhit Boston 8-3, they failed to deliver those runs to home plate. Their high octane offense, powered by AL MVP runner-up Vladimir Guerrero Jr., will look to bounce back after a narrow defeat to the Red Sox.

Key Player - Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladdy Jr. batting for the Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seems to be playing with a chip on his shoulder after falling just short of the American League MVP race last season. He had two base hits on Tuesday night to add to his tally this season.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has his 8th career multi-HR game.



He's one of 25 players in the modern era (since 1900) with 8 multi-HR games before turning 24.

His 8 multi-HR games are also the most in Blue Jays history by a player age 23 or younger. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has his 8th career multi-HR game.He's one of 25 players in the modern era (since 1900) with 8 multi-HR games before turning 24.His 8 multi-HR games are also the most in Blue Jays history by a player age 23 or younger. https://t.co/mSWFiOmY3w

He is currently batting .317/.364/707 with five homers, ten RBIs and 13 base hits through 11 games. Look for him to do more heavy lifting for Toronto's battery team.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Jose Berrios

George Springer, CF Bo Bichette, SS Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B Lourdes Gurriel, LF Zack Collins, DH Matt Chapman, 3B Alejandro Kirk, C Ramiel Tapia, RF Santiago Espinal, 2B

Boston Red Sox Preview

In what was a surprise win for the Red Sox, they narrowly got past the Blue Jays, 2-1. They can thank the pitching crew for the dub. Keep an eye out for the red-hot Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers in the lineup; they are batting .333 and .319, respectively.

Key Player - Alex Verdugo

Alex Verdugo is off to a superb start this season.

Alex Verdugo is on fire. He has a slash line of .333/.395/.639 with an OPS of 1.034 and leads his team in RBIs with eight. He also has two doubles on 12 base hits so far.

"Alex Verdugo now has a 1.120 OPS this season. Dad strength has taken over. #RedSox | #DirtyWater" - @ Tyler Milliken

If he can continue this streak, it will certainly help bolster the average production of the Boston batting lineup.

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Nick Pivetta

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Trevor Story, 2B Bobby Dalbec, 1B Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Connor Wong, C

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox Prediction

Now that it's time for the top of the Toronto Blue Jays rotation to take the mound, it could be harder for the Boston Red Sox to generate some firepower. Blue Jays to win 3-1.

Where to follow Blue Jays vs Red Sox

Watch: SNET-1 (Blue Jays), NESN and MLBN (out-of-market only) (Red Sox)

Listen: SN590 (Blue Jays), WCCM 1490 AM/103.7 FM and WEEI 93.7 (Red Sox),

Edited by Bhargav