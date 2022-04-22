Toronto Blue Jays vs Houston Astros Prediction & Match Preview - April 22nd | MLB Season 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays continue their road trip as All-Star outfielder George Springer returns to Texas to face his former team, AL Champion Houston Astros.

This is a matchup of teams with sky-high aspirations heading into the season. The Blue Jays will turn to Ross Stripling to keep the momentum going and hope to push the win streak to three games. Meanwhile, former AL Most Valuable Player Justin Verlander hopes to snag his second win of the season.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays vs Houston Astros.

Date & Time: Friday, April 22; 8:10 PM EDT.

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas.

Toronto Blue Jays Preview:

The Blue Jays have relied on a variety of sources for success this season. But the team currently sits atop one of the most competitive divisions in baseball, holding first place in the AL East by one game. They can credit winning two out of three from the Boston Red Sox in Fenway Park after clobbering the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

Despite missing the playoffs in 2021, the Blue Jays' upgraded roster seems to be the perfect combination of players to make serious playoff run.

Key Player: George Springer

The Blue Jays centerfielder was a major spark plug fpr the Astros. He gave the team a rare blend of power and speed out of the leadoff spot and, leading to Houston's first ever World Series win. Springer was the World Series MVP that year. He departed the Astros via free agency to join the Blue Jays.

Arash Madani @ArashMadani George Springer pinch hitting today. Good sign after suffering the bone bruise in the forearm when he was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning last night. George Springer pinch hitting today. Good sign after suffering the bone bruise in the forearm when he was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning last night.

"George Springer pinch hitting today. Good sign after suffering the bone bruise in the forearm when he was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning last night"-Arash Madani

While he has an injury-riddled career, Springer has been hitting in line with his career average this year. A trip to his big-league roots in Houston may spark him to get back on track and help the Blue Jays with a playoff run of their own.

Toronto Blue Jays Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Ross Stripling

Raimel Tapia, RF Bo Bichette, SS Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B Lourdes Gurriel, LF Zack Collins, DH Matt Chapman, 3B Alejandro Kirk, C Bradley Zimmer, CF Santiago Espinal, 2B

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox

Houston Astros Preview:

The Astros have been in the midst of a tailspin over the last week. The team has lost two consecutive series against divisional opponents. They've averaged only two runs per game over their last six outings. The pitching has also underperformed. The staff has allowed six or more runs in four of their last six games.

Rob in Cypress @robncypress Astros first 12 games 2022: 6-6



Astros first 12 games 2021: 6-6



Astros first 12 games 2020: 6-6



Those who wanted consistency, here you go. Astros first 12 games 2022: 6-6Astros first 12 games 2021: 6-6Astros first 12 games 2020: 6-6Those who wanted consistency, here you go.

"Those who wanted consistency, here you go."

While it's only April, another series loss could cause fans to go into an early panic.

Key Player: Justin Verlander

If anyone can right the ship for the Houston Astros, it's Justin Verlander. The former AL MVP and multiple Cy Young Award winner will look to turn the team around.

The veteran has started strong with an ERA of 0.69. Verlander has looked solid in his return from Tommy John surgery, reassuming the role of ace of the staff. However, he'll have his hands full taking on the likes of Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero Jr. Regardless of the firepower Toronto brings, Verlander is ready to embrace the challenge.

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

Houston Astros Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Justin Verlander

Jose Altuve, 2B Michael Brantley, LF Alex Bregman, 3B Yordan Alvarez, DH Yuli Gurriel, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Jose Siri, CF Jeremy Peña, SS Martin Maldonado, C

Toronto Blue Jays vs Houston Astros Prediction:

Justin Verlander reminds the world that he is still a force to be reckoned with on the mound. He fearlessly carves through a lineup that includes Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Verlander's quality start gives the Astros offense a chance to take a lead and the team takes game one of the series.

How to Watch:

Houston Astros: ATT SportsNet-SW for Houston

Toronto Blue Jays: SNET or SNET 1

Edited by Jason Birkelbach