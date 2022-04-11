Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees Prediction & Match Preview - April 11th | MLB Season 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays will travel to the Bronx to visit their American League East rivals the New York Yankees for their next game. Both teams have identical records at 2-1. The Jays are coming off a 12-6 defeat to the Texas Rangers, while the Bombers succumbed to the Boston Red Sox, 4-3.

It will be a high octance series as both teams look to make it into the postseason this year and this could be an early preview of how things might play out. The last time the Blue Jays visited the Big Apple, they swept the Yankees in a four-game series.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees | Regular Season

Date & Time: Monday, April 11, 2022, 7:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Toronto Blue Jays Preview

Teoscar Hernandez sliding to home plate

Despite their recent loss to the Rangers, the Toronto Blue Jays look like a team with bad intentions for their division rivals this season. As things stand now, the men in blue are in the top 5 of the batting stats league-wide. All-Star Vladimir Guerrero is starting the season red-hot, and the batting order is clicking well.

If the Toronto Blue Jays can continue with this momentum, they could register another big win like they previously did the last time both sides locked horns at Yankee Stadium.

Key Player - Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is a man on a mission

It was a sensational start for last year's American League MVP runner-up. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is out there to prove something this year —and so far— he has made his mark. The slugger has a slash line of .455/.500/727 with a homer and four runs batted in through three games. If he keeps going at this rate, there is no doubt the New York Yankees could be in for some trouble on Monday.

MLB @MLB



Vlad got ALL of this one. Vlad got ALL of this one. 😳Vlad got ALL of this one. https://t.co/sAcP6k6Rop

""😳 Vlad got ALL of this one." - @ MLB"

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Alek Manoah

George Springer, CF Bo Bichette, SS Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B Teoscar Hernandez, RF Lourdes Gurriel, LF Alejandro Kirk, DH Matt Chapman, 3B Danny Jansen, C Cavan Biggo, 2B

New York Yankees Preview

Joey Gallo of the New York Yankees

It's been a fine start for the New York Yankees this season. They closed out their series against their bitter rivals the Boston Red Sox with a slim defeat but still had the upper hand, registering a 2-1 three-game series.

The starting rotation of the Yankees needs to put on some better performances as they've so far given up a combined eight earned runs through three games. In what was a pleasant surprise, it was their bullpen who's making up and stabilizing their power from the mound.

Key Player - Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton has a respectable start to the season

The powerful slugger has had a decent start to the 2022 season. Giancarlo Stanton has a slash line of .385/.385/.846 with two homers and four runs batted in. He leads the Yankees with five hits through 13 at-bats. Look for him to keep this hot streak going.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks ANOTHER hit for Giancarlo Stanton ANOTHER hit for Giancarlo Stanton https://t.co/ezzjkwm55m

"ANOTHER hit for Giancarlo Stanton" - @ Talkin Yanks

New York Yankees Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Jameson Taillon

Josh Donaldson, 3B Aaron Judge, RF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Standon, DH DJ LeMahieu, 2B Joey Gallo, LF Aaron Hicks, CF Kyle Higashioka, C Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS

Blue Jays vs Yankees Match Prediction

In this battle of the Titans in the American League East, it will surely come down to who can hit the ball and have a better plate performance. Given the recent record of the Toronto Blue Jays and the plethora of talent that they have on the team, they hold a slight edge in this one. Blue Jays win, 3-2.

Where to Watch Blue Jays vs Yankees

The game can be viewed live on SNET-1 for the Toronto Blues Jays and on the YES Network for the New York Yankees. It will also be available via radio streaming through SN590 for Toronto and WFAN 660/101.9 FM and WADO 1280 for the New York Area.

Edited by Chaitanya Sharma