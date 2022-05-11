Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays Prediction & Match Preview - May 13th | MLB Season 2022

The Toronto Blue Jays have a nemesis named the Tampa Bay Rays. They went 8-11 against the Rays last year, largely courtesy of a four-game sweep at home during a series in May. The Toronto Blue Jays will visit the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field for the first time this season on Friday, May 13. Their meeting will begin a three-game weekend series.

This year looks a lot different from last for both the Jays and the Rays. Toronto added star talent in the offseason, and slugger George Springer is yet to sustain an injury. On paper, the Rays downgraded during the offseason. They sent 27-home-run hitter Austin Meadows to the Detroit Tigers for picks. Highly-touted starting pitcher Shane Baz is out with a long-term injury.

But Toronto Blue Jays fans still carry a lingering fear of the Tampa Bay Rays, and rightfully so. They're 18-12 to start the 2022 season, just three games back of the red-hot New York Yankees. Wander Franco is just 21 years old, and he's tearing up the division. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are struggling with cold bats and rusty pitching. They've won just one game less than the Rays so far, but it feels like five. That's because of fanbase pressure. The Blue Jays are World Series or bust this year, and the Rays are quietly cruising toward a penant race.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays.

Date & Time: Friday, May 13, 2022, 7:10 p.m. EST.

Venue: Tropicana Field, Tampa Bay, Florida.

Toronto Blue Jays Preview

The Blue Jays badly need a boost. They've dropped two straight series, one to the Yankees and the other to the Cleveland Guardians, and have lost five of their last seven games. They blew early leads twice against the Guardians and were outscored 21-18 in the series. Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez returned on Saturday from a three-week injury absence. The Jays managed to win just one game out of three with the former Silver Slugger back in the lineup.

It's uncharacteristic and it needs to end quickly. Otherwise, the Blue Jays will find themselves climbing out of a divisional hole halfway through June. Fans expect a penant this season. At some point or another, the Blue Jays need to learn how to perform under pressure. Better they learn now than in mid-October.

Key Player - Kevin Gausman

The Toronto Blue Jays struck gold with SP Kevin Gausman this offseason.

Kevin Gausman has been the key to almost all the Blue Jays' recent success. He's posted a 2.13 ERA with a 1.00 WHIP over six starts so far. He's walked just one batter and struck out 46. He started in the one victory the Blue Jays managed during their recent road series against the Guardians. It was one of Gausman's less-than-perfect starts this year, and he still managed to throw six innings, allowing only one run.

"30+ strikeouts, 0 walks, 0 homers allowed by an MLB pitcher in a full month: 1. Kevin Gausman, 2022 No one else. Ever." - @ Codify

Gausman will take the mound for the Blue Jays to kick off their series against the Rays this Friday. Winning the first of three games on the road would be huge for the club. They're 7-7 and have scored just 51 runs on the road so far. Gausman can keep the game tight even if the Blue Jays struggle to score runs at Tropicana Field.

Toronto Blue Jays Projected Lineup

Starting pitcher: Kevin Gausman (RHP)

George Springer (R) CF Bo Bichette (R) SS Vladimir Guerrero (R) DH Teoscar Hernandez (R) RF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (R) 1B Alejandro Kirk (R) C Matt Chapman (R) 3B Santiago Espinal (R) 2B Raimel Tapia (L) LF

Tampa Bay Rays Preview

The Rays are chugging along. They've won three series in a row, one of which was a sweep of the Oakland Athletics. The Rays boast an 18-12 record at the time of writing and hope to get through a series with the Los Angeles Angels in good shape. They dropped the first game 3-11 after Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout combined for three home runs in Angel Stadium.

The Rays carry a whole lot of confidence and not much pressure into their series against Toronto. Their lineup consists of four batters hitting north of .300. Wander Franco is filing an early ballot for American League MVP, and Manuel Margot carries an unexpected OPS of .900 into mid-May. The Rays never fail to surpirse.

Key Player - Manuel Margot

Tampa Bay Rays OF Manuel Margot is batting .337 this season.

Manuel Margot is turning heads around the MLB. The outfielder batted .254 last season, but managed just 10 home runs over 464 plate appearances. This season, he's hit three home runs in only 95 plate appearances. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Margot's creating offense the Rays didn't know existed, and he's doing it on just a one-year contract worth $5.6 million. Margot is looking for a big contract next season and is more than earning it right now.

Tampa Bay Rays Projected Lineup

Starting pitcher: Drew Rasmussen (RHP)

Brandon Lowe (L) 2B Wander Franco (S) SS Yandy Diaz (R) 3B Ji-Man Choi (L) 1B Manuel Margot (R) LF Kevin Kiermaier (L) CF Randy Arozarena (R) DH Brett Phillips (L) RF Mike Zunino (R) C

Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays Prediction

The Blue Jays may carry a poor 7-7 road record into this series, but Kevin Gausman is 3-1 and doesn't like allowing runs. The Rays aren't used to Gausman, as he pitched in the National League last year. His cutter was been a menace for teams facing him for the first time this season. Tampa Bay will make things tough for the 31-year-old, but he'll keep the Blue Jays in the game, and they'll come away with a win. We're predicting a 5-3 Blue Jays victory.

Where to follow the Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays

Watch: Sportsnet NOW (Blue Jays), Fox Sports Florida (Rays), MLB TV.

