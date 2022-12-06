Trea Turner Stats: A look at the new Phillies star's 2022 season

Star shortstop Trea Turner hit the market this offseason as one of the hottest free agents on the market. Now, the Philadelphia Phillies have emerged as the lucky suitors to land him.

The Phillies have reportedly reached a deal with Turner that will see the 29-year-old infielder make an eye-watering $300 million over 11 seasons with the team.

He heads to the City of Brotherly Love on an 11-year deal reportedly worth $300M. Trea Turner is ready to #RingTheBell He heads to the City of Brotherly Love on an 11-year deal reportedly worth $300M. Trea Turner is ready to #RingTheBell 💥🔔He heads to the City of Brotherly Love on an 11-year deal reportedly worth $300M. https://t.co/tct7Ow04W1

"Trea Turner is ready to #RingTheBell. He heads to the City of Brotherly Love on an 11-year deal reportedly worth $300M." - @ MLB Network

Over his career, Turner has proven his ability to hit, hit for power, and inject speed onto the basepath. With his flexibility in various infield positions, he is a welcome addition to any team.

Turner began his career with the Washington Nationals. In 2016, his rookie season, he hit 13 home runs and 40 RBIs and registered a batting average of .342. This was good enough for him to finish second in Rookie of the Year Award voting that season.

Despite leading the league in many categories over his time in Washington, Turner was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 along with Max Scherzer. In 2022, he signed a 1-year deal with the Dodgers worth $21 million.

2022 saw a return of a vintage Trea Turner for the Dodgers. He led the league in plate appearances for the first time since 2018, with 708 of them. He appeared in all but 2 games for the Dodgers.

John Foley @2008Philz Phillies SS Trea Turner hit 21 home runs in 2022. Here’s all of them. Phillies SS Trea Turner hit 21 home runs in 2022. Here’s all of them. https://t.co/paELZIwpLk

"Phillies SS Trea Turner hit 21 home runs in 2022. Here’s all of them." - @ John Foley

His hitting proved to be well worth his lucrative contract. Turner hit 21 home runs and 100 RBIs, a personal best for him in both categories. Although he hit below .300 for the first time in 5 seasons, Turner was selected as the starting shortstop on the NL All-Star team, his second appearance in as many years.

On top of everything, he was named a Silver Slugger. He is now poised to replace Bryson Stott at shortstop for the Phillies. He will also be reunited with Bryce Harper, his former teammate on the Nationals.

Philadelphia Phillies look poised for greatness with Trea Turner

Although the Phillies came up short in the World Series this season, they energized their fan base. The team made the postseason for the first time in 11 seasons and almost won it all. Perhaps Turner will be the ace they need to bring it all home in 2023.

