Trea Turner: Top 5 destinations for one of the most durable shortstops in MLB 

With the MLB season coming to a close, Trea Turner and a list of stars are set to hit free agency. With teams ready to spend big in the offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop will be a highly valued asset. The two-time All-Star and World Series Champion is only 29 years old. There is plenty of demand for a shortstop in his prime who can hit and run.

He has eight MLB seasons under his belt and has previously played for the Washington Nationals.

Trea Turner signed a one-year $21 million extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers for 2022.

Will Trea Turner decide to move on from the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023?

Turner has a lifetime .302/.355/.487 slash line. The speedster is regarded as one of the premier hitters in the league and is a solid defensive option for any team.

Joe Ostrowski @JoeOstrowski Trea Turner’s next team (if not Dodgers) odds:

+300 Phillies

+450 Cubs

+500 Yankees

+600 Orioles

+700 Marlins

+750 Giants, Mets

+800 Cardinals

+900 Red Sox

+1000 Braves

"Trea Turner's next team (if not Dodgers) odds: +300 Phillies +450 Cubs +500 Yankees +600 Orioles +700 Marlins +750 Giants, Mets +800 Cardinals +900 Red Sox +1000 Braves (via BOL)" - Joe Ostrowski

Here are the top five teams that Turner could land with for 2023.

#5 Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles are one infielder away from being a playoff contender. They had the second-lowest payroll in 2022, meaning they had the funds to invest.

The team also boasts one of the strongest farm systems in the majors. They have drafted well and have talented prospects in all areas of their lineup. Veteran Trea Turner would bring leadership and maturity to a young lineup in need of experience.

#4 New York Yankees

After another disappointing season for the Bronx Bombers, the New York Yankees will most likely make moves in the offseason.

The shortstop position was a problem area for the Yankees during the 2022 season. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera and Gleyber Torres all had stints in the position. The Yankees will want to instill an established shortstop in the position for the 2023 season. Trea Turner could be the missing piece for the Yankees.

#3 Los Angeles Dodgers

Turner had mentioned that he was open to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers but did not want to negotiate during the season. His gamble seems to have paid off as he now holds all the cards. He will have several options in the offseason, but it is very likely that he will return to the Dodgers.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Trea Turner extends his hitting streak to 19 games with a home run! Trea Turner extends his hitting streak to 19 games with a home run! https://t.co/2WuThtrebP

"Trea Turner extends his hitting streak to 19 games with a home run!" - Talkin' Baseball

Turner had a great season with the Dodgers and is loved by the fans and the organization. They fell short of a World Series, but the team finished with an MLB-best 111 wins, which is also a single-season franchise record. After the season they just had, some may feel it would be foolish of the Dodgers to let one of their rising stars leave in his prime.

#2 Chicago Cubs

It is no secret that the Chicago Cubs went through a rebuilding year in 2022. The team has let go of several veteran players over the past two seasons. They will hope to return in 2023 as contenders in the National League.

The Cubs have the funds to acquire a player of Trea Turner's stature. The club is in the market for a shortstop and Turner seems like a perfect fit. The Cubs are also rumored to be interested in Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa.

#1 Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are the bookies' favorites to sign Trea Turner. Turner spent a significant amount of time on the east coast with rival Washington Nationals and is familiar with the Phillies organization. The Phillies have about $50 million saved on the payroll at the end of the season. That gives them plenty of disposable income to put together a package for Trea Turner.

Philadelphia has talent in all corners of the field. Shortstop is one area where they could use some improvement though. Imagine an offense consisting of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto, and Nick Castellanos. It would be difficult not to have the Phillies as favorites for the pennant.

