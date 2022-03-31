"We have two lefties who are going to play every day" - Boston Red Sox skipper reveals lineup for the Opening Day, likely to feature Trevor Story

Where is Trevor Story? Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has spoken in depth and definitely for the first time this season about how his lineup will look against right-handed pitchers.

"We have two lefties who are going to play every day," Cora said, speaking about two left-handed hitters, Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo.

Chris Cotillo @ChrisCotillo Projected Red Sox lineup vs. RHPs:



1. CF Kiké Hernández

2. 3B Rafael Devers

3. SS Xander Bogaerts

4. DH J.D. Martinez

5. LF Alex Verdugo

6. 2B Trevor Story

7. 1B Bobby Dalbec

8. RF Jackie Bradley Jr.

Rafael Devers is an electric 25-year-old who hit 38 home runs and followed up with 113 RBI with the Red Sox last year. With a decent average of .279, Devers is able to get on base and put himself in scoring position for some big rigs later in the lineup. Devers scored 101 runs last year.

Speaking of Devers in his lineup, Cora said, "I'm loving Raffy hitting second," referring to Devers occupying the number two spot in the Red Sox lineup.

Alex Verdugo, a big man in left field, excels against right-handed pitchers, with a majority of his 13 home runs last season coming from that side.

"Alex Cora signing for some young ballplayers." - @ Pete Abraham

Boston Red Sox fans get first idea of where Trevor Story will play

In addition to extolling the virtues of his favorite lefties, Alex Cora has also tentatively placed the highest profile Red Sox acquisition of the offseason, Trevor Story, in the number six spot.

“Obviously, you’ve got to be very careful (in the leadoff spot)—although he’s a great baserunner, and wherever he goes, he’s safe—in that spot, we can just let him be and do whatever he wants,” Cora is quoted as saying about Story.

Trevor Story hit noticeably better against left-handed pitchers, hitting .297 against them last season with the Colorado Rockies, compared to just .234 against right-handers. Alex Cora, who has a fairly stacked lineup to begin with, will be looking to ease Story into his role. Cora is wise not to put Trevor Story high in the order against lefties, a move that could set him up for underperformance,

Third baseman Rafael Devers is a weapon against lefties for the Boston Red Sox

Whichever way the opposing pitchers are throwing, this Boston Red Sox team is a force to be reckoned with both in the American League East and the MLB as a whole.

