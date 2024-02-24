Twins' Jay Jackson and fiancee Sam Bautista's clothing line supports NICU charities with "In Smiles We Trust" motto

The Minnesota Twins signed relief pitcher Jay Jackson to a one-year, $1.5 million contract this offseason. Off the field, Jackson is engrossed in trying to help families like theirs.

Last Christmas, Jackson's new-born son, JR Bautista Jackson, was taken out of the neonatal intensive care unit at the University of Utah after a five-month stay in the hospital due to a 14-week premature birth.

Both he and his fiancee, Sam Bautista, went through a lot of emotions, and, now, they wish to help other families going through such pain.

To do so, Jackson launched his brand, Team Jaxland, which sells hats, shirts, sweaters, pants and bags with his logo and the slogan, "In Smiles We Trust."

A portion of the sale will be donated to NICU-related charities and/or hospitals.

“I'm hoping that we get a lot more people to order stuff so that I can write a bigger check,” Jackson said. “We're just in the midst of doing a couple of things, but we're definitely going to send the proceeds that we've got [as] a way to benefit and help other NICU families. That's the main goal.”

Where did Jay Jackson get the idea for the clothing venture?

In 2016–18, Jackson was in Japan and played for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp.

He also went on to play for the Chiba Lotte Marines in 2020. A barber in Japan suggested creating the logo for Jackson, who then had it printed on shirts.

Many started asking him about the logo and suggested that he sell the shirts. So when he came back to the US, he put this idea into motion and designed the clothes himself. He also collaborated with artists to refine his design.

The logo "In Smiles We Trust" has become an integral part of Jay Jackson's life.

“I've realized that I have to be happy in order to continue to play, to continue to impact other people, to continue to have fun at this,” Jackson said.

“You have to be happy. You come to the baseball field, and you're mad, you're not going to be around much longer, right?"

Jay Jackson even shared a story about when he was feeling down about his baseball career. Soon, his agent called him up to let him know that they had received an offer from the Twins.

“I was like, ‘I'm never going to take it for granted again,’” Jackson said. “I'm going to enjoy every moment and I'm going to try to be as positive and uplifting as I can in this baseball life.

"That's how it's been since then. Ever since then, I've just tried to enjoy it and make sure other people are enjoying it as well.” (via MLB.com)

Jay Jackson feels grateful now that his son is out of NICU care, and he doesn't need to take those stressful trips to the hospital anymore.

In 2023, he pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and posted a 2.12 ERA in 29.2 innings pitched.

