Twins vs. Dodgers: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 21, 2025

The LA Dodgers enter their matchup with the Minnesota Twins reeling from a three-game losing streak. The defending champions must answer the challenge of recoupling and getting into rhythm against a resolute Twins outfit determined to make their declaration in their backyard.
Star players like Shohei Ohtani are poised to lead the offense, and tactical pitching innovations are on the horizon. This game fosters intense competition as both teams vie for crucial wins to improve their playoff position.
Starting Pitchers
David Festa (Twins, RHP)
Festa has shown glimpses of potential in his inaugural season, entering tonight's start with a 3-3 record, 5.25 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 48 innings.
In his latest appearance on July 9 against the Cubs, the righty picked up a win with 5.1 strong innings, allowing only two runs on three hits while fanning three. Although his ERA suggests volatility, Festa has been able to prevent damage recently and may make for a competitive start.
Dustin May (Dodgers)
Although typically a starting pitcher, Dustin May will be pitching out of the bullpen on Monday as part of a two-man rotation with Shohei Ohtani. May is 5-6 with an ERA of 4.96 and 88 strikeouts in 2025.
His 1.35 WHIP suggests infrequent command issues, but his hard-throwing mix can be explosive in sequences. If Ohtani is on a pitch count, May could be a weapon in filling the middle innings, especially if the game stays close early.
Hot Hitters
Byron Buxton (Twins)
At 31, Buxton is hitting like a man half his age. He's batting .289 with an impressive mix of power (22 home runs) and speed (17 stolen bases), driving in 57 runs and scoring 66 times.
Buxton's athleticism on the field makes pitchers unsure of what he'll do; whether he's racing down pitches along the line or freezing up on fastballs, he's a switch-hitting menace in a state of perpetual movement that can turn a game around in any inning.
Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers)
The Dodgers' two-way star is riding a two-game homer streak, topped by a monster homer Sunday vs. the Brewers. At a .275 mark, 34 home runs, 65 RBIs, 93 runs and 13 steals. Whether it's punishing errors or stealing bases, he's the type of threat that has pitchers losing sleep at night.
Projected Lineups
Minnesota Twins (Away Team):
- CF Byron Buxton (R)
- LF Willi Castro (S)
- DH Trevor Larnach (L)
- C Ryan Jeffers (R)
- SS Carlos Correa (R)
- 2B Brooks Lee (S)
- RF Matt Wallner (L)
- 3B Royce Lewis (R)
- 1B Kody Clemens (L)
- SP: David Festa (R) - 3-3, 5.25 ERA
Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team):
- DH Shohei Ohtani (L)
- SS Mookie Betts (R)
- 1B Freddie Freeman (L)
- C Will Smith (R)
- RF Teoscar Hernandez (R)
- CF Andy Pages (R)
- LF Michael Conforto (L)
- 3B Tommy Edman (S)
- 2B Hyeseong Kim (L)
- SP: Shohei Ohtani (R) - 0-0, 1.00 ERA
Injury Report
Twins:
- Bailey Ober (hip) – Out until at least July 23
- Luke Keaschall (forearm) – Expected back in early August
Dodgers:
- Freddie Freeman (wrist) – Day-to-day
- Max Muncy (knee), Kike Hernandez (elbow) – On 10-day IL
- Several relievers (Treinen, Graterol, Kopech) – 60-day IL with arm injuries
Current Odds
Run Line:
- Twins +1.5 (−137)
- Dodgers –1.5 (+113)
Total:
- Over 9 (−102)
- Under 9 (−119)
Moneyline:
- Twins +142
- Dodgers −174
Best Bets & Prediction
Final Score Prediction: Dodgers 5, Twins 2
Top Bets:
- Dodgers Moneyline (−174) – Ohtani’s electric presence and LA’s ballpark advantage make them heavy favorites to open the series strong.
- Under 9 Total Runs (−119) – With elite run prevention from Ohtani and a favorable park, a tight, low-scoring affair is likely.
Parlay: Dodgers ML + Under 9, combines Ohtani’s pitching edge with the projected run suppression for max value.