Twins vs. Orioles: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 15, MLB 2025

The Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles will wrap up their three-game set today at 12:35 pm ET. The Twins won the first two games of the series, so they're aiming for a sweep. Baltimore will try to salvage at least one game.
Twins vs. Orioles Recent Form and Records
The Twins come in at 23-20, which is a far cry from what they used to be. They're on a 10-game winning streak and are No. 4 in fourth in the AL Central standings. They've been beating every team for the last few series.
The Orioles come into play today at 15-26. They're last in the AL East. They've lost two in a row and are 2-8 in their last 10 games. They're coming off a series win over the Los Angeles Angels.
Players to Watch
Starting Pitchers
Chris Paddack (1-3, 4.76 ERA, 30 strikeouts) vs. Tomoyuki Sugano (4-2, 2.72 ERA, 26 strikeouts)
Chris Paddack was 5-3 with a 4.99 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and 79 strikeouts in 88.1 innings pitched last year.
Last Start: 7.1 innings, three hits, one earned run, no walks, and six strikeouts
Career vs. Orioles: 2-1 with a 6.19 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 16 innings (three appearances)
Tomoyuki Sugano is 4-2 with a 2.72 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and 26 strikeouts in 46.1 innings pitched this year.
Last Start: 7.1 innings, three hits, one earned run, no walks, and five strikeouts
Career vs. Twins: N/A
Must-watch Hitters
Twins
Byron Buxton has been doing a lot of the heavy lifting on offense. He's leading the Twins with a .258 average, nine home runs, 26 RBI and 40 hits.
Harrison Bader has been in and out of the lineup, but he's batting .300 with four home runs, 18 RBI, and a team-best 1.7 bWAR.
Orioles
Cedric Mullins has been a bright spot for the Orioles this year. He leads the team with eight home runs, 25 RBI, and a .335 on-base percentage.
Gunnar Henderson is leading the team with a .275 average and 38 hits despite only playing 34 games so far.
Injuries
For the Orioles, the latest injury update states that Jordan Westburg has suffered a setback in his rehab. For the Twins, first baseman Ty France is day-to-day. Harrison Bader is, too, but he is back in the lineup.
Twins vs. Orioles Baseball Betting Odds
Twins vs Orioles Expert Predictions
The pitching matchup in this one leans slightly in the Orioles' favor. Tomoyuki Sugano has been very solid this year. Chris Paddack has been decent, but they're both coming off nearly identical excellent starts.
The Orioles' offense has been slightly better, but they haven't exactly been red hot. Right now, the Twins are. Winning 11 games in a row is almost unfathomable, but they have some real magic right now.
Prediction: Twins 7, Orioles 5.