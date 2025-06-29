Twins vs. Tigers: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 29, 2025

The Minnesota Twins take on the Detroit Tigers on Sunday for the third and final game of the series at Comerica Park. Coming into this game, the visitors are third in the AL Central with a 40-43 record, while the hosts sit top of the division with a 52-32 record.

Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out in Sunday's series finale.

Twins vs Tigers prediction

Taking the mound for the Twins is righty Chris Paddack, who has been decent so far, with a 3-6 record, along with a 4.64 ERA and 60 total strikeouts.

Chris Paddack in action against the Houston Astros - Source: Getty

At the plate, the likes of Byron Buxon, Trevor Larnach, Ty France and Carlos Correa have led the way for the visitors.

For the hosts, ace Tarik Skubal makes his latest start. So far this season, Skubal has been nothing short of lights out, and it would not be surprising to see the lefty win his second Cy Young award in a row if he continues at this rate. As of now, Skubal boasts a 9-2 record, along with a 2.29 ERA and 125 total strikeouts.

Offensively, Gleyber Torres, Riley Greene, Spencer Torkelson and Zach McKinstry have been enjoying great seasons for Detroit.

Detroit has been one of the most consistent teams in the major leagues this season. Playing at home and with their ace on the mound, the hosts should be able to secure another win and clinch this series in the process.

Prediction: Minnesota Twins 3, Detroit Tigers 6

Odds

Money Line: Minnesota Twins +245, Detroit Tigers -303

Run Line: Minnesota +1.5 (+109), Detroit -1.5 (-145)

Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-164), Under 6.5 (+122)

Injury report

Twins injuries

Royce Lewis: 10-day IL (Hamstring)

Zebby Matthews: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Luke Keaschall: 60-day IL (Forearm)

Pablo Lopez: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Tigers injuries

Reese Olson: 15-day IL (Finger)

Alex Lange: 60-day IL (Lat)

Ty Madden: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Jose Urquidy: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Jackson Jobe: 60-day IL (Flexor)

Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (Hip)

Jason Foley: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Expert's picks

Minnesota has been a bit inconsistent this year, while Detroit has been arguably the most impressive team in all of the majors so far. With Tarik Skubal on the mound, it may be tough to bet against the 28-year-old adding another win to his already impressive record.

Money Line: Detroit Tigers -303

Run Line: Detroit -1.5 (-145)

Total Runs: Over 6.5 (-164)

