Japanese two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani expressed his love and adulation for Boston's Fenway Park after the Angels' 5-4 win over the Red Sox on Monday.

The LA Angel's main man described Fenway as one of his "favorite parks" and expressed just how much he enjoys pitching there. This surely got numerous Boston Red Sox fans hopeful of a possible switch in the summer.

Pete Abraham @PeteAbe Ohtani on Fenway: “It’s one of my favorite parks, so I always look forward to pitching here. But the conditions didn’t allow me to have fun fully. Other than that I always look forward to pitching here."



Shohei Ohtani, who becomes a free agent this winter, could very well be available for the Rex Sox to poach should the Los Angeles Angels be out of contention.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels scores in the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 18, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City

While a trade to the Boston Red Sox seems highly unlikely for the Japanese superstar (considering the franchise-altering wages that would follow), it is never a crime to dream. And who knows, Boston could very well aim to make a splash in free agency, keeping their core and farm systems intact in the process.

Could New York possibly be a destination for Shohei Ohtani?

Ohtani's impending free agency is perhaps the biggest MLB storyline currently, with numerous franchises vying for his signature come the end of the season.

Many believe that he could possibly end up being the first $500 million man in baseball history.

It is no secret that the New York Yankees have always been interested in free agents, and there is no way they won't at least try to get Ohtani. The two teams are currently battling it out in a three-game series, but it would be very interesting to see Ohtani jump ship.

Now who wouldn't want to see Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, two of baseball's biggest superstars join forces?

He famously snubbed them when he first came over to the MLB, but money and winning (two things the Yankees are known for) talks.

