Tyler Glasnow Trade Rumours: Top 5 landing spots for injury prone Rays pitcher

The Tampa Bay Rays are "widely expected" to move Tyler Glasnow this offseason, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The right-handed ace signed a two-year, $30.35 million contract in lieu of an arbitration extension and is due for a $25 million salary in 2024 before going to market as an unrestricted free agent.

Despite losing time due to a strained left oblique, the 30-year-old had a great 2023 season for the Rays, posting a 10-7 record with a 3.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 162 strikeouts in 120 innings.

If the Rays and Glasnow cannot come to an agreement on an extension, Tampa Bay may look to move him instead of risking losing him for nothing.

Here's a look at five landing spots for Tyler Glasnow if the Rays decide to trade him before the end of the 2024 season.

Potential landing spots for Tyler Glasnow

#1 Atlanta Braves

One of the most ideal spots for Glasnow is the Atlanta Braves, given that the team is poised for success in the near future.

After having a stellar regular season, winning 104 games, the Braves couldn't translate the success in the postseason, losing to their divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS showdown.

If the Braves trade for him, their star-studded pitching rotation will see the necessary upgrade to make a deep postseason run in 2024.

#2 St. Louis Cardinals

According to Derrick Goold, the Cardinals are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of the California native. Tyler Glasonw's arrival will definitely bolster the Cardinals' rotation for the upcoming season, and if all goes well, they may also lock him up for a long-term deal.

The Cardinals finished last in the NL Central with a dismal 71-91 record and will look for a rebound season in 2024, starting with trading for potential assets, which Glasnow is.

#3 Arizona Diamondbacks

Fresh off a World Series appearance and beating the big giants in the National League, the Diamondbacks' fairytale success in 2023 could be completed in 2024 if they look to trade for Glasnow.

The Diamondbacks current rotation is spearheaded by Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen and the arrival of the Rays pitcher could certainly help them keep up with the star-studded batting lineup of the NL West competitors.

#4 Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers were swept by the Dbacks in the 2023 NLDS round and a big part of the reason why was a lackluster performance from their starting pitchers. Although the Dodgers would like three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw to return for one more season, there are still questions regarding his health status going forward.

With Walker Buehler poised for a return in 2024, Tyler Glasnow's arrival could fill the void in the starting rotation and lead to postseason success.

#5 San Francisco Giants

After an underwhelming postseason-less run in 2023, the Giants would stop at nothing to keep up with the rest of the NL West field. The Giants, who lack pitching depth in the starting rotation, should definitely trade for Tyler Glasnow, who can give that rotation the necessary boost.