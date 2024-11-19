Tyler O'Neill landing spots: 3 potential destinations for ex-Red Sox 2x Gold Glove winner

While some superstars such as Juan Soto are grabbing all of the headlines, free agent Tyler O'Neill might be one of the most underrated on the open market. The outfielder showcased his elite home run power last season by hitting 31 home runs for the Boston Red Sox.

Although his batting average will always leave something to be desired, O'Neill has proven time and time again that he is a top-tier source of power. While his home run power might get most of the attention, he is also an elite defender, winning two Gold Glove awards throughout his career.

O'Neill should draw plenty of interest from clubs in free agency. With several teams looking to bolster their outfield with players such as Teoscar Hernandez, Anthony Santander or Juan Soto, O'Neill could be an intriguing alternative.

Here's a look at 3 potential landing spots for Tyler O'Neill in free agency

#1 Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox are not only the ideal landing spot for O'Neill but the most likely one as well. After a strong campaign in Boston, O'Neill expressed interest in returning next season, and with the team needing to bolter its outfield, it might simply be a case of sorting out the financials.

Boston has been linked to some stars this offseason, but bringing back someone who they are familiar with and who was one of their best offensive weapons might make the most sense. Power sells, and the Red Sox might be buying. Sometimes the grass isn't always greener on the other side, so staying in Boston could be in O'Neill's best interest.

#2 Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are going to be one of the most interesting teams to keep an eye on this offseason. After making a miracle late-season run to clinch a playoff berth, they have proven that they have a solid core that could use some strengthening. While their pitching is elite, the team needs to bolster their lineup. O'Neill could be an affordable option that could help transform them.

It was clear during the playoffs that the Tigers' bats weren't up to snuff compared to the top contenders, so bringing in O'Neill would be a step in the right direction. Detroit was 24th in homers in 2024, so adding some pop should give them a legitimate shot at reaching the dance yet again.

#3 Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs will undoubtedly be looking to upgrade their lineup this offseason as they look to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Bringing in a proven veteran such as Tyler O'Neill could help them finally make it to the top of the hill.

Although there could be some defensive question marks surrounding what the Cubs would do with the likes of Cody Bellinger and Michael Busch, adding a high-quality hitter to the lineup could be a difference-maker. It remains to be seen what they will do this offseason, but the Cubs could do much worse than adding a bona fide slugger like O'Neill.

