"Umpires this season really are just a traveling circus", "Do you know how sh**ty of an ump you have to be to get ANTHONY RIZZO mad at you?" - New York Yankees fans unload their anger on the umpire after Anthony Rizzo gets ejected from the game

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is the latest victim of umpires miscalling balls and strikes. It was the top of the eight inning during today's game between the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles were up 6-5, and Rizzo led off for the Yankees' batters that inning.

The first pitch was off-speed and looked low, but home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez called it a strike. The next pitch landed exactly in the same spot. Rizzo didn't like it, but held his peace.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks "I'm better than that! You know I'm better than that."



Anthony Rizzo gets ejected for the third time in his career. He watched two bad strike calls go by then argued when the same pitch was called a ball to the next batter "I'm better than that! You know I'm better than that."Anthony Rizzo gets ejected for the third time in his career. He watched two bad strike calls go by then argued when the same pitch was called a ball to the next batter https://t.co/quddnrKvmK

"'I'm better than that! You know I'm better than that.' Anthony Rizzo gets ejected for the third time in his career. He watched two bad strike calls go by then argued when the same pitch was called a ball to the next batter."

The next batter was Giancarlo Stanton. He watched the first pitch---landing in the same spot, once again---but Manny Gonzalez called it a ball. New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone shouted from the dugout, "Same pitch!" Gonzalez threw him out of the game. He charged out of the dugout with Rizzo following close behind. They yelled at Gonzalez for some time. He threw Rizzo out, too, infuriating Yankees fans on Twitter. Here's what they had to say.

New York Yankees fans unload their anger on the umpire after Anthony Rizzo gets ejected from the game

This user insinuated that most of the MLB's umpires are clowns this season, hence the "traveling circus" reference.

Connor Morris @ConnorJ_Morris
Umpires this season really are just a traveling circus. What a mess



Anthony Rizzo gets ejected for the third time in his career. He watched two bad strike calls go by then argued when the same pitch was called a ball to the next batter "I'm better than that! You know I'm better than that."Anthony Rizzo gets ejected for the third time in his career. He watched two bad strike calls go by then argued when the same pitch was called a ball to the next batter https://t.co/quddnrKvmK Umpires this season really are just a traveling circus. What a mess twitter.com/talkinyanks/st… Umpires this season really are just a traveling circus. What a mess twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

"Umpires this season really are just a traveling circus. What a mess"

This Yankees fan pointed out that Rizzo is one of the most easy-going ball players you'll find. It's not easy to get him angry like Manny Gonzalez did this afternoon.

Sam @SamLachtara
Do you know how shitty of an ump you have to be to get ANTHONY RIZZO mad at you?



Anthony Rizzo gets ejected for the third time in his career. He watched two bad strike calls go by then argued when the same pitch was called a ball to the next batter "I'm better than that! You know I'm better than that."Anthony Rizzo gets ejected for the third time in his career. He watched two bad strike calls go by then argued when the same pitch was called a ball to the next batter https://t.co/quddnrKvmK Do you know how shitty of an ump you have to be to get ANTHONY RIZZO mad at you? Do you know how shitty of an ump you have to be to get ANTHONY RIZZO mad at you? 😂 twitter.com/talkinyanks/st…

"Do you know how s****y of an ump you have to be to get ANTHONY RIZZO mad at you?"

Backing it up with evidence, this user named @Pepper said they've watched Rizzo play for 10 years. They said he's always very kind to umpires and even apologized to one after losing his temper once.

Pepper @Pepper10248 @GamblingPup @BryanHoch I watched him play for 10 years and he rarely complains about anything. Google Anthony Rizzo apologizes to ump...he's a nice guy

"I watched him play for 10 years and he rarely complains about anything. Google Anthony Rizzo apologizes to ump...he's a nice guy"

Here's what the man himself had to say about it. This user shared Rizzo's post-game comments about the missed calls.

Amy Murray @VTDukefan
Anthony Rizzo voices his frustration with alleged miscalls that led to his ejection in the late innings of the game.
I 💙 Anthony Rizzo....

"I [love] Rizzo...."

This New York Yankees fan thinks the ump is partially to blame for today's loss. The "ump show" also sounds pretty entertaining.

Erika Michelle @wallsofjerichka Anthony Rizzo getting thrown out making a difference now. Thanks to the ump show #yankees

"Anthony Rizzo getting thrown out making a difference now. Thanks to the ump show #yankees"

Here's the other side of the coin. This user thinks Rizzo was being selfish today arguing with the umpire.

#FireBrianCashman @DomingoDips179 Selfish from Anthony Rizzo today…. Wahhh I didn't get a call that my teammate did

"Selfish from Anthony Rizzo today…. Wahhh I didn't get a call that my teammate did"

Here's a Baltimore Orioles fan chiming in to say she likes Trey Mancini better than Rizzo.

Heather Linington-Noble @heathernoble
Rizzo is annoying and Trey Mancini isn't

This user declares in their name that they're a Rizzo fan, but not a Yankees fan. That being said, they think Rizzo should've acted better today.

Tanya // Rizzo fan not a Yankee fan @tanya_sharon I love how no one is like gee, Anthony Rizzo deserved to be ejected. It was bullshit.

"I love how no one is like gee, Rizzo deserved to be ejected. It was bulls**t."

You can add Manny Gonzalez to the number of umpires that Twitter will be berating all season long.

