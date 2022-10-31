"Umps are rad, bro" "Who needs robo umps when you have Pat Hoberg" - Umpire Pat Hoberg receives high praise for 'perfect' officiating in Game 2 of MLB World Series

MLB officials have been under the microscope due to a well-documented series of slip-ups and flare-ups against players and coaches this season. However, umpire Pat Hoberg might have just called the 'perfect' game as an official.

Hoberg received high regards and commendations after umpiring in Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 36-year-old garnered a 100% ball-strike accuracy per the Umpire Scorecards tracker. The statistical platform was established to measure accuracy, consistency, and favor according to their site.

Since its establishment in 2015, Hoberg has become the first umpire to officiate a 'perfect' game in the Fall Classic. This has amazed the entire MLB community who took to Twitter to show their appreciation for Hoberg after his performance.

"Umps are rad, bro."

"Who needs Robo umps when you have Pat Hoberg?"

The umpire was named a reserve in Game 1. In his World Series debut in Game 2, the Fall Classic debutant dazzled the crowd as he called all 129 pitches correctly.

Umpires like Angel Hernandez were heavily criticized this year for making horrible calls. Hence, it is surely a breath of fresh air to see umpires at the top of their game on the game's biggest stage.

MLB umpire Pat Hoberg almost had two perfect games in one season

Pat Hoberg had another game early in the season wherein he almost umpired another perfect game. The now-World Series finalists Philadelphia Phillies clashd with the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 18. In the game between the two sides, Hoberg missed just one call in 123 pitches.

The Rockies won the game 4-1 and Hoberg continued his supreme form throughout the season by ranking first amongst all umpires with a 95.5% accuracy.

