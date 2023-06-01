 Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's musical chemistry shines with Jennifer Lopez's 'I'm Real' duet

Cole Tucker, MLB's Pittsburgh Pirates baseball player, found his perfect match in the radiant Vanessa Hudgens, "The Princess Switch" actress. Each Instagram post and public outing has served as a record of their relationship.

Their love story is a fairy-tale whirlwind of romance and red carpets. They began dating in November 2020, when sparks flew during a cozy dinner date in Los Angeles. Their love has grown since then, and the couple recently got engaged, As she mentioned this with her latest instagram post saying ''WE'RE REAL''

''Because im obsessed w me fiancé and WE’RE REAL'' Vanessa Hudgens on her latest instagram post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens' relationship timeline

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's relationship

We delve into the timeline of their relationship, highlighting Cole Tucker's remarkable journey and celebrating the love that has blossomed between him and Hudgens.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker began dating in November 2020, when they were spotted cozying up during a dinner date in Los Angeles. It wasn't long before the couple made their love on Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021, with Hudgens sharing an adorable snap of them being affectionate, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

The couple then announced their engagement in February 2023, which caught everyone off guard. Tucker proposed to Hudgens in the enchanting city of Paris, holding an emerald-cut ring in his hand.

As the wedding planning process gets underway, Hudgens and Tucker freely admit to feeling overwhelmed, but they find comfort in their loving fiancé's unwavering support. The bond that first brought them together and their love for one another continue to be highlighted.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes