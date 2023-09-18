Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens, who is engaged to Colorado Rockies baseball star Cole Tucker, recently discussed how busy she is preparing for her wedding.

Hudgens shares all of her endeavors on social media, and is very active on Instagram. She recently posted a picture of herself all out in black and white Halloween gear, and comments poured in:

"Tis the season" - vanessahudgens

Source: Instagram

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens' relationship history

The earliest mention of Cole Tucker and the "Princess Switch" actress together dates back to November 2020.

When the two were seen together out and about in Los Angeles in November 2020, speculation surfaced. During their dinner date at the Canyon Country Store, Hudgens could be seen encircling Tucker in her arms.

"Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's engagement was a night to remember. 💍 See a close up of the ring at the link in bio. (📷: Instagram)" - enews

Hudgens and Tucker made their red carpet debut in November 2021. The pair celebrated their one anniversary with a romantic Instagram photo on December 29, 2021, and gave fans a glimpse inside their relationship on Instagram.

"Happy✨earth✨dayyyy loves🌎💚" - vanessahudgens

"Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck 🥰 Happy Valentine’s Day❤️" - vanessahudgens

The couple is busy getting ready for their wedding, which will be a huge day for both them and their fans.