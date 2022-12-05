In March 1989, Wade Boggs' ex-flame, Margo Adams, revealed scandalous details of her extramarital relationship with the Boston Red Sox legend. This came after Adams made headlines in 1988 when she filed a $12 million lawsuit against Boggs after discovering Boggs was dating other women through Red Sox players.

Referring to her rendezvous with Boggs, she opened up to the Washington Post by saying:

"I was a helpmate, a traveling companion, a lover, a girlfriend."

Former mortgage banker Margo Adams also described how she resigned from her job to accompany Wade on 64 road trips since the 1984 MLB season. Boggs reportedly paid her between $60,000 and $100,000 a year to escort him.

All this happened while Debbie Bertucelli, Boggs' wife, and their two children, Brett and Meagann, were completely unaware of the 12x All-Star's infidelity.

Wade Boggs refuted allegations of his affair with Margo Adams

Wade Boggs speaks during his uniform number retirement ceremony prior to Boston Red Sox vs. Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After Adams filed a suit against Boggs in June 1988 (seeking an eye-popping amount to compensate her for her lost wages during 1984-1987), the Boston Red Sox star denied the relationship.

He also requested that the FBI look into what he claimed to be an extortion attempt. The lawsuit was lowered to $500,000 in the first part of 1988 after a Californian court decided that Adams was not permitted to sue Boggs for mental anguish.

Following his lawsuit's partial success, Boggs remarked:

"One thing has to be put in perspective. I did not commit a crime. It's not like I did drugs, or shot someone, or ended up in prison. You know, there are a lot of red-blooded American males out there."

After more than a year of court battles, Boggs and Adams finally struck a settlement with an undisclosed sum. The agreement was reached in front of an Orange County Superior Court judge in December 1989.

