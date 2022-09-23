"Wandy was the glue that held this team together" "Nah bro that's our best reliever going to the IL" New York Yankees fans gutted as team sends pitcher Wandy Peralta to the IL to make room for Zack Britton

The New York Yankees received some bad news today as it was reported that Wandy Peralta would be heading to the 15-day IL. The reliever is dealing with back issues. Retroactive to this move, Zack Britton has been called up and is active for tonight's game.

Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 Hearing that to get Zack Britton to the active roster the likely move is Wandy Peralta to the IL #Yankees Hearing that to get Zack Britton to the active roster the likely move is Wandy Peralta to the IL #Yankees

Zack Britton hasn't pitched since August of 2021. The lefty-reliever has worked his way back from Tommy John surgery that he had last September. While getting Britton back in this New York bullpen is great, losing Peralta stings.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone used Peralta in high leverage situations alongside Lou Trivino and Jonathon Loaisiga. Peralta has been pitching well, only giving up 17 earned runs this season with a low 2.72 ERA. He has been a workhorse for a bullpen that has been short-handed down the stretch of the season.

The team has already lost two relievers for the rest of the season. Chad Green, who underwent right UCL surgery on June 3rd, and Michael King, who fractured his elbow on July 22nd. Both are expected to return next season, which is disappointing given how well both have thrown this year.

Some fans are questioning the legitimacy of Peralta's injury. Some believe that Peralta isn't hurt; the move is to see if Zack Britton is ready to face MLB batters again.

This will be the last opportunity for the team to get a chance to look at Britton at the MLB level before heading into the postseason. The New York Yankees have 14 games left to close out the season. They start a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox tonight, and with Britton active, he should pitch in this series.

Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 Boone said he is optimistic that Peralta’s back injury is not serious and that he will return for the season-ending series vs the Rangers. Boone said he is optimistic that Peralta’s back injury is not serious and that he will return for the season-ending series vs the Rangers.

With Peralta expected to be back before the regular season ends, the team will have a decision to make in their bullpen. If Britton doesn't do well in the next couple of series, they could swap Peralta back in for Britton. If Britton does fare well against MLB hitters, Boone will have a tough decision on who to send into the playoffs.

The New York Yankees have their eyes set on the postseason

New York is hoping to sweep Boston and distance themselves further ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays before their final series with them. The Yankees and the Blue Jays play a three-game series starting Monday. With the Yankees holding onto a 6.5 game lead over the Blue Jays, the division may be decided before the series starts.

