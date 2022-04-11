Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 11th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Washington Nationals visit the Atlanta Braves in Truist Park begins on April 11.

The Nationals managed to snag their first win of the season and avoid a sweep from the New York Mets with an eighth-inning comeback on Sunday. Their record stands at 1-3.

For the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves, they welcome their first NL East opponents after splitting a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds leaving their record at 2-2.

Washington Nationals Injury Report

The list of Nationals injuries continues to grow, primarily to the pitching staff. The team hopes to have Anibal Sanchez avoid the Injured List as he deals with a neck injury. Below is the injury report for the Nationals.

Player Status Reason Anibal Sanchez Doubtful Neck injury Ehire Adrianza Out Quad injury Will Harris Out Pectoral Injury Mason Thompson Out Bicep injury Seth Romero Out Arm injury Stephen Strausburg Out Neck Injury Carter Kieboom Out Elbow injury Joe Ross Out Elbow injury

Atlanta Braves Injury Report:

The Braves continue to soldier on in the absence of star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. as he rehabs his torn ACL. Meanwhile, Mike Soroka is working his way back from a torn achilles. Below is the Atlanta Braves injury report:

PLAYER GAME STATUS Reason Acuña Jr., Ronald Out Knee injury Jackson, Luke Out Undisclosed injury Jackson, Jay Out Lat injury Soroka, Mike Out Achilles injury Yates, Kirby Out Elbow injury

Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves: Projected lineups

Washington Nationals Projected Lineup

Nationals manager Davey Martinez expects to submit the following lineup for the matchup in Atlanta:

Cesar Hernandez, 2B Juan Soto, RF Nelson Cruz, DH Josh Bell, 1B Lane Thomas, LF Maikel Franco, 3B Alcides Escobar, SS Riley Adams, C Victor Robles, CF

Nelson Cruz swatted his first home run in a Nationals uniform on Sunday. The team will look for him to stay hot against the defending champions.

Atlanta Braves Projected Lineup

World Series champion manager Brian Snitker expects to submit the following lineup for the Atlanta Braves on Monday:

Eddie Rosario, RF Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, LF Ozzie Albies, 2B Adam Duvall, CF Alex Dickerson, DH Dansby Swanson, SS William Contreras, C

Newly acquired first baseman Matt Olson is doing all he can to endear himself to his new fans in Atlanta. The slugger is hitting a scorching hot .571 entering the matchup against the Nats.

Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves Pitching Rotations

Washington Nationals:

Josh Rogers is likely to take the ball for the rebuilding Nationals in place of Anibal Sanchez. Rogers pitched to a 3.28 ERA for Washington during the 2021 season after a rough beginning to his career in Baltimore as a member of the Orioles. Below is the pitching rotation for Washington:

Patrick Corbin Josiah Gray Eric Fedde Josh Rogers Joan Adon

Atlanta Braves

The Braves will be trotting out Huascar Ynoa to the mound for the matchup against the Nats. Ynoa has improved steadily over his last three years with the club, sporting a 4.26 ERA with the team. He slots in the fifth slot in this rotation:

Max Fried Charlie Morton Ian Anderson Kyle Wright Huascar Ynoa

