Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves Prediction & Match Preview - April 11th | MLB Season 2022

The Washington Nationals will go on the road to Truist Park to take on the defending champion Atlanta Braves on April 11. This NL East matchup could be a good measuring stick for the trajectories of both of these teams.

The Washington Nationals lost three straight games against the New York Mets to start the season and might continue their downward spiral in Atlanta against one of the best teams in the MLB. If they can't find a consistent way to generate offense, it will be a long season.

The Atlanta Braves went 2-1 against the Cincinnati Reds, thankfully not losing the same night they received their World Series Championship rings. Divisional games are always less predictable, and their opponents will certainly be bringing the fight on April 11.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals vs Atlanta Braves | Regular Season

Date & Time: Monday, April 11, 2022, 7:20 PM EST

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Washington Nationals Preview

Sitting at 0-3 is the worst place to be to start the season, so expect the Washington Nationals to fire back with everything they have on Monday. Currently on pace to go 0-162 in 2022, they might not be competitive for the division title, but if they can turn things around, they could definitely be in Wild Card contention.

Key Player - Juan Soto

Juan Soto has been one of the best players in baseball since his debut in 2018. Juan Soto is off to a hot start with three hits already this season, and he always plays his best against the best teams. If the Washington Nationals have a chance, it will be off the bat of Juan Soto.

Juan Soto got off to a great start to 2022, as posted on Twitter by BaseballBros.

Washington Nationals Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Josiah Gray

Cesar Hernandez, 2B Juan Soto, RF Nelson Cruz, DH Josh Bell, 1B Lane Thomas, LF Maikel Franco, 3B Alcides Escobar, SS Riley Adams, C Victor Robles, CF

Atlanta Braves Preview

The Atlanta Braves took care of business against the Cincinnati Reds to start the season, and with another division rival coming to town, they will have to be focused again. The Washington Nationals will be looking to avenge their three losses and will come looking to win, but if the Atlanta Braves offense can stay at the same level, they won't have too much of an issue remaining in the win column.

Key Player - Matt Olson

Former Oakland Athletics star Matt Olson has a ridiculous five hits in ten at bats and has remained a defensive pillar of the team. While this is an impossible pace to maintain, it does speak to his value to the team. I don't expect his hot streak to end any time soon, and recording another hit in this matchup could prove instrumental for the Atlanta Braves.

Matt Olson seems happy to be on the Atlanta Braves, using their signature celebration after a hit, posted by 680 The Fan on Twitter.

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Huascar Ynoa

Eddie Rosario, RF Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, LF Ozzie Albies, 2B Adam Duvall, CF Alex Dickerson, DH Dansby Swanson, SS William Contreras, C

Nationals vs Braves Predictions

The Washington Nationals will fight hard, but they will eventually fall to the defending world champions, losing 4-3 in a closely contested game on April 11.

Where to Watch Nationals vs Braves

The April 11th matchup between these NL East rivals can be found on MASN 2 and Bally Sports Southeast at 7:20 PM EST.

