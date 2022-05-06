Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction & Match Preview - May 7th | MLB Season 2022

The Washington Nationals will play in the second of their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on May 7. While Joseph Gordon-Levitt won't be at the game, there will be some Angels in the outfield, like Mike Trout, hoping to lead the home team to a win.

The Washington Nationals have struggled out of the gate in 2022, sitting in last place in the National League East. If the team has any hopes of catching the New York Mets for a division lead, this road trip to California will need to result in some wins.

The Los Angeles Angels are in the inverse situation of their opponents, currently on top of the American League West, and will be looking to stay there. The stars shine brightly in Los Angeles, and none brighter than Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout who have picked up right where they left off in 2021.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Angels | Regular Season

Date & Time: Saturday, May 7, 9:07 p.m EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Washington Nationals Preview

Washington Nationals v Colorado Rockies

The Washington Nationals will be ending their West Coast trip with this series against the Los Angeles Angels and will be doing everything they can to end it with a win. Just three years removed from winning a World Series, the Washington Nationals will now be fighting for a playoff spot. Against the stars in LA, their chances are not good.

Key Player - Juan Soto

Juan Soto cracking yet another home run

Juan Soto is one of the most electric players in the MLB today and will be looking to add to his five home runs. With power for days, the star outfielder is certainly capable of doing it. I expect him to have a big game as he tries to lead his team back to a respectable record.

Juan Soto has been crushing balls this season, with this homer against the Colorado Rockies posted by Jared Carrabis on Twitter.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Juan Soto would hit 85 home runs in Colorado. Juan Soto would hit 85 home runs in Colorado. https://t.co/rQWMhYJSjP

"Juan Soto would hit 85 home runs in Colorado" -@Jared_Carrabis

If the Washington Nationals win this game, it will be behind the bat of Juan Soto.

Washington Nationals Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Josiah Gray

Cesar Hernandez, 2B Juan Soto, RF Josh Bell, 1B Yadiel Hernandez, DH Maikel Franco, 3B Lane Thomas, LF Riley Adams, C Victor Robles, CF Alcides Escobar, SS

Los Angeles Angels Preview

Shohei Ohtani is stonefaced after a hit.

The home team has been on fire this year with the best record in the AL West and holding the division crown over the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. The team is led by two of the top players in baseball in Shohei Ohtani and some guy who plays in the outfield. The team has been hot-and-cold offensively, scoring 10 runs one game and 0 the next, but I expect them to play well at home against the Washington Nationals.

Key Player - Mike Trout

Look at this lil rascal on the field, looking to ruin your team's day.

You probably haven't heard about Mike Trout before, but he's pretty good at baseball. You're welcome in advance for bringing this obscure player to your attention, wink-wink. Look forward to him having a great game against his East Coast opponents. Mike Trout has a .316 batting average and six homers so far. There is no reason to expect that to change anytime soon.

Obviously, Mike Trout is one of the biggest names in the sport. Yet, he still took time out of his warm-ups to make a young fan's day, posted to Twitter by Fox Sports.

"We don't deserve Mike Trout" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

The three-time MVP is almost impossible to stop. Look for him to record multiple hits in this May 7 game.

Los Angeles Angels Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Jose Suarez

Brandon Marsh, RF Mike Trout, CF Shohei Ohtani, DH Anthony Rendon, 3B Jared Walsh, 1B Jose Rojas, LF Max Stassi, C Tyler Wade, 2B Andrew Velazquez, SS

Nationals vs Angels Match Prediction

These cross-coast matchups are notoriously difficult to predict, but I feel confident in saying that the Los Angeles Angels will defeat the Washington Nationals 6-5. My confidence comes from the swings of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, but don't be surprised if Tyler Wade at second base steals the show with his first homer of the season in the win.

Where to Watch Nationals vs Angels

This May 7 matchup can be found on MASN 2 in the Washington, D.C., region and on Bally Sports West in the LA area. The game will begin at 9:07 p.m EDT and is shaping up to be an exciting one!

