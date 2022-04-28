Washington Nationals vs San Francisco Giants Prediction & Match Preview - April 30th | MLB Season 2022

The Washington Nationals will travel to Oracle Park to take on the San Francisco Giants on April 30. These two teams have had nearly polar opposite starts to the 2022 season, with the San Francisco Giants currently in first place in the National League West at 13-6 and the Washington Nationals in last place in the NL East with a dismal 6-14.

This will be the second series between the two teams. The Washington Nationals will be playing for pride and revenge after being swept by the San Francisco Giants in the first go-round and two of those three games being won by a margin of at least six runs.

This star-studded game has the potential to go either way, but it will be a challenge for the visiting team to fly all the way across the country after a series against the Miami Marlins and win against one of the top teams in the MLB. While the home team has a definite edge, stranger things have happened in baseball, so don't be surprised to see an intense game on Saturday.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals vs San Francisco Giants | Regular Season

Date & Time: Saturday, April 30, 4:05 p.m EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Washington Nationals Preview

Nationals need some big wins to turn the series around.

The Washington Nationals have been a trainwreck to start 2022. If they can't figure out a way to right the ship and pick up some quality wins soon, this season can get away from them. The team hasn't made the playoffs since they won the World Series over the Houston Astros in 2019, and it seems like things might change anytime soon.

Key Player - Juan Soto

Juan Soto is the definition of electric.

Much like Bryce Harper before him, Juan Soto is the biggest bright spot on an otherwise poor roster. The 23-year-old All-Star has started the season with high expectations and is currently living up to them. With a batting average of .250 and three home runs, he will have to play at his best for the Washington Nationals to win this game on the road.

MLB Stats on Twitter shared a graphic showing just how good the young Juan Soto is.

MLB Stats @MLBStats All Juan Soto has done is rake.

"All Juan Soto has done is rake" -@MLBStats

Juan Soto is definitely going to cash in with his next contract.

Washington Nationals Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Joan Adon

Cesar Hernandez, 2B Juan Soto, RF Josh Bell, 1B Nelson Cruz, DH Yadiel Hernandez, LF Keibert Ruiz, C Lane Thomas, CF Maikel Franco, 3B Lucius Fox, SS

San Francisco Giants Preview

The NL West leaders look to take care of business Saturday.

The San Francisco Giants are one of the best teams in baseball and have the talent to beat any team in the MLB. While their offense has been slightly anemic in recent games, going from putting up eight runs in a game against the Oakland Athletics to then being shut out by the same team the next game, they should be able to score bunches in this matchup.

Key Player - Logan Webb

Logan Webb is having a career season so far in 2022.

The San Francisco Giants have a lot of talent in their pitching rotation, with Carlos Rodon and Logan Webb leading the way. Logan Webb will be starting this game on the mound, and he has proven to be excellent so far into this season, with an ERA of just 2.96, which is significantly better than his career average of 3.85. The San Francisco Giants will be looking for a strong game from their starting pitcher.

Logan Webb has already pitched a great game against the Washington Nationals this season. A breakdown of the game was posted by NBC Sports on Twitter, seen below.

"@RichAurilia35 broke down Logan Webb's bounce-back outing against the Nationals" -@NBCSGiants

Logan Webb has done it once already this season and will be looking for his second win against the team from the nation's capital on Saturday.

San Francisco Giants Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Logan Webb

Joc Pederson, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Wilmer Flores, DH Brandon Crawford, SS Darin Ruf, LF Luis Gonzalez, CF Thairo Estrada, 2B Jason Vosler, 3B Curt Casali, C

Nationals vs Giants Match Prediction

Simply by going off their previous series, it seems doubtful that the Washington Nationals can win this game. They are simply outmatched. I'll pick the San Francisco Giants to win this matchup 5-2, with Logan Webb shutting out Juan Soto and the Nationals offense through the first five innings.

Where to watch Nationals vs Giants

The National League matchup can be found on MASN 2 in the Washington region and on NBCS BA in the San Francisco region at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Saturday, April 30.

