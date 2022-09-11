WATCH: Albert Pujols goes yard for the 696th time, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth on all-time list

Albert Pujols blasted his 696th career home run Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He hit his homer off JT Brubaker in the sixth inning as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pirates 7-5. The win brings the division-leading Cardinals to 82-58 on the season.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Albert Pujols has tied Alex Rodriguez with 696 career homers! Albert Pujols has tied Alex Rodriguez with 696 career homers! https://t.co/Y75gn54Wzt

The home run ties Pujols with New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time home run list. The only three players who have hit more home runs than Albert Pujols are Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth. That's quite the list of players.

Down two in the sixth inning, Albert Pujols tied the game with a two-run shot. This wasn't the only time that Pujols would come up clutch and tie the game. He tied the game in the eighth inning with a single up the middle.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Albert Pujols continues his great night with a game tying single! Albert Pujols continues his great night with a game tying single! https://t.co/Gx8AHdtwlt

This would prove monumentous as Nolan Arenado hit a bases-clearing triple in the ninth inning. Ryan Helsley closed out the ninth inning to secure the win for the Cardinals.

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to secure the NL Central and give Pujols the opportunity for one last World Series push. The 22-year-old MLB veteran has played the majority of his career with St. Louis, bringing them two World Series trophies along the way.

Albert Pujols has impressed many around the league this year with 17 home runs on the season. He would provide a great bench bat for the Cardinals in the postseason.

Albert Pujols announced before the season that it would be his final season this year. Being four home runs away from 700 career home runs, the Cardinals want to extend their season as much as they can for their veteran.

Pujols will be joining teammate Yadier Molina, who also announced that this would be his last season. Molina has spent the entirety of his MLB career with the Cardinals. St. Louis fans have been fortunate to have players of their caliber play for their organization for so long. It is awesome that the two are retiring at the same time.

Albert Pujols could end his career on top as a World Series champion

St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs

There is a chance the two could go out as World Series champions. The Cardinals lead the National League Central over the Milwaukee Brewers by eight games. The Cardinals have a team that could go deep into the playoffs.

They have a great pitching staff built around Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty, and newly acquired Jordan Montgomery. Along with their pitching staff, St. Louis is a great offensive team. They are led by Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. The Cardinals could shock some teams coming October.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe