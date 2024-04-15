WATCH: Andrew McCutchen shares special moment with kid who secured Pirates star's 300th home run ball

In January 2023, Andrew McCutchen decided to return to the team where it all began. Upon hearing that their beloved "Cutch" would be returning to Pittsburgh, Pirates fans knew that some special moments were in the making.

His early 2018 trade to the Giants marked the first time in his career that McCutchen would be playing for a team other than the Pirates. Recently, the former MVP reminded fans in Steel Town why he is so beloved.

"Andrew McCutchen joins the 300 home run club!" - Baseball Quotes

Andrew McCutchen connected for his 300th career home run in his team's win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Following the 9-2 victory, Cutch was sure to seek out the young fan who caught the ball, and give him a rather special treatment.

After the game, McCutchen met up with Toren Mehta, the young fan who caught the ball, and his father. After giving the ball to the outfielder, Toren received a signed bat from the 37-year old. Before parting ways, Andrew McCutchen and his new friend posed for a picture.

"Cutch meeting the kid who caught his 300th home run ball" - Talkin' Baseball

After making his MLB debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2009, it did not take long for McCutchen to become a fan favorite. After finishing fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting in his freshman season, the Florida-born McCutchen hit .317/.404/.508 with 21 home runs and 84 RBIs to win the 2013 NL MVP Award.

During his five years away from Pittsburgh, McCutchen played for the Giants, Phillies, Brewers and New York Yankees before coming back to the Pirates by virtue of a one-year, $5 million contract for 2023. Last December, it was renewed for another year at the same annual value.

Andrew McCutchen appreciated Pirates fans' attitude

Now with 216 home runs as a Pirates player, Cutch holds the fourth spot on the all-time franchise leaderboard. Following his 300th career home run on Sunday, the 37-year-old spoke about his interaction with Toren and his father, via MLB.com:

“It was very genuine. They didn't want much. They didn't want anything. They just wanted to give me the ball. I was appreciative of that. It makes you want to do more for people, as opposed to people who want the moon, and rightfully so."

As McCutchen may not have too much time left before retirement, fully appreciating these special moments is undoubtedly high on his agenda.

