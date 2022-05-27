Watch: Atlanta Braves pitcher's fastball-slider leaves Philadelphia Phillies fans stupefied, 23-year-old earns second career win

The Atlanta Braves have a new kid on the block, and his name is Spencer Strider. The Braves just finished playing host to the Philadelphia Phillies in a four-game set that carried with it massive importance for both teams. Going into the series, both teams had records of 19-22, knotting them up in second place in the National League East, second only to the New York Mets.

Both teams have impressive hitters. The Braves boast bats like Matt Olson and Austin Riley, while the Phillies feature the defending NL MVP, Bryce Harper. But on Wednesday night, it was all about one young man, Braves pitcher Spencer Strider.

Spencer Strider mystifies Phillies hitters, shows off impressive pitching combinations to earn himself his first win of the season for the Atlanta Braves

If you are not familiar with the name Spencer Strider, you are certainly not alone. However, the 23-year-old dynamic young pitcher is all but certain to turn heads and garner more attention as he crashes headlong into the MLB.

Strider started two games for the Atlanta Braves last season, earning his first win and allowing one earned run over 2.1 innings pitched. Strider is working to secure a starting spot in the Atlanta Braves' bullpen this year. So far, so good.

"What makes Spencer Strider's fastball-slider combination so effective? Here's what MLB hitters have to deal with" - @ Bally Sports South (Facebook)

Strider has taken to his new role in the bullpen quite well. The young native of Columbus, Ohio, has appeared in 11 games so far this year. Currently, his ERA is 2.22 over 24.1 innings pitched.

Cody @CodyRogers10 Spencer Strider’s fastballs are basically balls of fire, but I thought it would look cool if he were actually throwing balls of fire, so I drew it. Spencer Strider’s fastballs are basically balls of fire, but I thought it would look cool if he were actually throwing balls of fire, so I drew it. https://t.co/GoD9TqFiVK

"Spencer Strider’s fastballs are basically balls of fire, but I thought it would look cool if he were actually throwing balls of fire, so I drew it." - @ Cody

On Wednesday night against the Phillies, Strider came on in the fifth inning and shut the Phillies out until he was relieved at the end of the seventh. Strider struck out five Phillies over 2.2, including Bryson Stott and Kyle Schwarber, to earn the Atlanta Braves their 24th win of the 2022 season as they rolled past the Phillies 8-4.

Comfortable in his bullpen role, Strider and the Braves will remain at home at SunTrust Park and welcome the Miami Marlins, another NL East division rival, as they seek to close in on the red-hot New York Mets and claim the division title for the fifth year in a row.

Breaking News, Latest News, Exclusives and Opinion Articles from Sportskeeda on Facebook. Like Now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt