WATCH: Atlanta Braves slugger Austin Riley opens game in improbable fashion with wild romp around the bases

The Atlanta Braves kicked off their game against the rival Philadelphia Phillies in inauspicious form until Austin Riley stepped to the plate. The slugger was batting third in the lineup and came up after Ozzie Albies grounded into a double play.

Riley struck the 2-1 delivery from Taijuan Walker deep into center field. It went to the deepest part of the park, traveling 393 feet at 97.2 miles per hour off the bat. In seven ballparks, it would have been a home run.

In this one, it clanged off the wall and Riley took off to the races. The third baseman took advantage of the weird carom to make it all the way to third. Thanks to a bobble by left fielder Jake Cave, Riley turned on the jets and headed for home.

The throw was up the line and got past the catcher, so Riley scored sliding in to give the Braves a 1-0 lead to start the first inning. Watch the incredible highlight below:

Riley, who had his swing unlocked by Braves legend Chipper Jones, has 34 home runs, tied for ninth in the league. He very nearly had his 35th, but he decided to take matters into his own hands and proceed all the way around the bases. A momentary bobble in the outfield gave him a Little League home run.

Atlanta Braves, Austin Riley chugging for playoffs

The Atlanta Braves are baseball's best team, and it's players like Austin Riley that are driving them there. They have two legitimate MVP candidates and other players who won't win the award, but are having fantastic seasons.

Austin Riley scored on a triple

Riley chugging around the bases signifies their sprint towards the playoffs. They're 15 games up (could be 16 at the end of the day with the Braves currently up 2-0) on the Phillies and steamrolling towards October.

The Braves won the World Series two years ago. Since then, they've only gotten better thanks to the arrival of Sean Murphy, Spencer Strider, Matt Olson, Michael Harris II, and others.