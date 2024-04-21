WATCH: Bryce Harper makes Phillies mascot Phanatic's birthday extra special with thoughtful gift

Bryce Harper's Philadelphia Phillies are looking strong in the 2024 season, with the team standing at 13-8 and second in the NL East. Going 8-2 in their last 10, there is room for optimism around their fanbase. One of the unsung heroes of the team is their mascot, Phanatic, and Harper wished him a happy birthday with a hand-delivered gift.

The Phillies X handle shared the video, along with the caption:

"Happy birthday, Phanatic! 🥳. From: Bryce."

While Phanatic was touched by the gift, he will be hoping for another present on Sunday when the Phillies take on the Chicago White Sox. The 3-17 White Sox are the worst-performing team in the MLB, and Philadelphia will be hoping for a repeat of their success from the first two games of the series (7-0, 9-5).

Bryce Harper putting his early-season struggles behind him

It's not unfair to say that Bryce Harper hasn't had the best of starts to the season, and the stats back that up. Heading into Sunday's game against Chicago, Harper has been batting at a .237 average, a dip from his .280 career average. That said, his form has been improving, with Harper recording 7 hits, 3 runs, 1 home run and 5 RBIs in his last six games.

Harper spoke to reporters on Tuesday after the 5-0 win against the Colorado Rockies:

"Just get me to the box, that's all. Just trying to get there, and understand that each day is a new slate. We've got a long season. Just try to go out there and get in the batter's box. It might not look pretty sometimes, but I've felt good; the work looks good.

“I’ve just got to get there, I’ve just got to get there,” Harper said, via MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

Given his talents and history, the 31-year-old will likely hit a vein of good form, which he may already be entering. It's also important to note that the team has been winning without Bryce Harper being red hot, so if he does catch fire they could really put the league on notice.

