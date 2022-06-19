Watch: Contreras brothers hug it out before sharing the field for the first time; heartwarming moment goes viral

The Contreras brothers have made a name for themselves in the MLB, and more specifically, in the National League. The Venezuelan catching duo have been dominant so far this season.

The older of the two, Willson, who plays for the Chicago Cubs, leads the league in home runs with 12 and looks set to be an All-Star team selection. The younger, William, who plays for the Atlanta Braves, is not far behind and is tied for the second-most home runs in the National League with nine.

During Saturday's game between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, the two brothers faced one another for the first time in their major league careers.

The brothers shared a hug when Willson was due for an at-bat with William catching in the bottom of the first inning. It was the first instance where the two brothers shared the same field since Little League, and their parents were in attendance to see this heartwarming moment.

Older brother Willson didn't waste any time, however, as he singled off Atlanta pitcher Kyle Wright. The Chicago Cubs catcher finished the game going 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI, a run, and a stolen base. Not to be outdone, William finished the game with two hits for the Braves.

The brothers combined for five hits during the day. The Cubs went on to win 6-3 and went two wins up against the Braves after stopping the latter's 14-game win streak and ending the former's losing streak.

The Contreras Brothers' MLB journey

Willson, who is six years older than his brother William, also started his MLB journey six years before his younger sibling. He signed with the Cubs as an international free agent in 2009.

He first started out for the Dominican Summer League Cubs. Then, in 2011, he played stateside for the Boise Hawks. In 2016, he was called up to the Chicago Cubs' main roster. In his rookie year, he was a part of the World Series winning team that broke their 108-year drought.

William followed suit in 2015. He signed as an international free agent for the Atlanta Braves' system and kicked off his journey with the DSL Braves. His first team stateside was the GCL Braves in 2016.

In 2020, he was added to the active roster of the Atlanta Braves. The following year, he achieved a feat that his brother had done five years prior when he won a World Series ring for himself as the Atlanta Braves won it all last season. During that span, he was a backup catcher to Travis d'Arnaud.

