WATCH: Giants fan offers to return Jung Hoo Lee's first home run ball in exchange for star's autograph

San Francisco Giants' Jung Hoo Lee hit his first major league home run against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Saturday. The ball that went off the bat at 104 mph exit velocity sailed to the right field, standing at 406 feet.

The first home run ball for a debutant is always special and in general, they offer something in return to the fan that caught it. Jung Hoo Lee's home run ball was caught by a young fan who offered to return the ball for his autograph.

The Giants provided a glimpse of the interaction between the young fan, who was joined by his parents and Jung Hoo Lee.

The video mentions that the fan was, in fact, from the Bay Area but recently shifted to San Diego, thereby becoming their fan. The young fan mentioned that his favorite player was Ha-Seong Kim, the Padres' shortstop. Upon hearing this, via his interpreter, Lee said:

"I'm going to tell him about you."

MLB Insider says Jung Hoo Lee has exceeded Giants expectations

Before coming to the MLB, Jung Hoo Lee dominated the South Korean Baseball League. Earlier this season, he was signed to a six year, $113 million deal by the San Francisco Giants.

The Giants expected him to bring his MVP-caliber talent to the Bay Area. If insider Jon Morosi is to be believed, the Giants are more than happy after signing him.

“[He’s] actually exceeded the high expectations early on," Morosi said. He explained that it is the small details in his play that show that he is already displaying a level of comfortability in the MLB. Although it is early on in the 2024 season, the rookie has flashed immense potential for his new club."

So far this season, Lee is hitting .205 with .267 OBP and slugging with an OPS of .549. Across 39 plate appearances, he has compiled eight hits, one home run and four RBIs.

Though it's still an early stage, his production will only increase as the former KBO MVP transitions to a new environment.

