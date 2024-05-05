WATCH: Kike Hernandez steals the show with infectious worm dance during Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger stadium

Kike Hernandez brings more than just batting excellence to the Boys in Blue. With his celebratory dances and breathtaking defensive plays, he adds a unique energy to the team, making him a valuable asset worth re-signing.

On Thursday, at the eighth annual Blue Diamond Gala organized by the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation at Dodger Stadium, players, coaches, office staff, and ownership marked their presence.

This also gave a perfect environment for Hernandez to flaunt his dance moves during Ed Sheeran's performance that evening. In the video shared by Dodgers Nation, Hernandez stole the show with an infectious worm dance:

Kike Hernandez reveals reason behind signing a one-year deal with the Dodgers

Utilityman Kike Hernandez spent seven seasons with the Dodgers, including the 2020 World Series campaign. After a brief spell with the Boston Red Sox in 2021, he returned to the Dodgers in 2023 following a trade involving Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman.

During the offseason, there was considerable interest in Hernandez from multiple clubs. He chose to rejoin the Dodgers, signing a one-year, $4 million deal. Citing the reason for his choice:

“The Tigers were very interested," Hernandez said (via Foul Territory). "The Angels were there, but never really made an offer. The Giants were kind of in there, but they were also waiting till the end to make an offer, and they ended up not making an offer.

"There’s a lot of teams that checked in just to see if I want to sign for cheap. I held my ground and was waiting for the right opportunity.”

Adding more to it, Kike said his decision to choose the Dodgers came due to their roster having multiple left-handed hitters which could open doors for the right-hander in friendly matchups at the plate.

“At the end, it came down to Dodgers or Yankees, big market only," Hernandez said. "But I chose the Dodgers because they have a lot of left-handed hitters. Obviously, I have familiarity.

“I think main reason was they were able to guarantee me to start. And the Yankees have a really good lineup as well, but they have a lot of right-hand hitters and, their lefties are not platoon guys.”

This year, Kike Hernandez is hitting .229, compiling one home run and six RBIs across 70 plate appearances.

