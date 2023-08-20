WATCH: NBA phenom LeBron James bows down to Mookie Betts after Dodgers star slams homerun vs. Marlins

The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Miami Marlins 3-1 in the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday, August 19, with Mookie Betts driving in a pair of runs.

The Dodgers won the first game with a similar 3-1 score, thanks to Betts' two-run single to finish a three-run eighth inning. The Dodgers rallied and defeated the Marlins despite being held scoreless through the eighth inning.

After his solo home run in the third inning of the night game, Mookie Betts gave a standing ovation to LA Lakers star Lebron James, who was enjoying his bobblehead night in a suite with his family.

“It was kind of a thank you and shoutout to him. He’s done it during his game, so I returned the favor," Betts said.

Betts saluted James as he reached home plate in the fifth inning after he hit his 34th home run of the year, and the NBA star did the same. Betts has 28 multi-home run games in his career and five this year.

James responded on his Instagram stories, saying:

"Salute and (hat emoji) off to you my brother!!! @mookiebetts"

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Maimi Marlins match summary

The NL West-leading Dodgers, who suffered an 11-3 setback on Friday night that ended an 11-game winning streak, recovered admirably. They were back on pace with two victories and improved to 17-2 in August. Josh Bell's solo home run in the first inning for Marlins was the only run and hit Julio Uras (11-6) allowed in seven innings of work. He also struck out five batters.

Austin Barnes' season isn't going to get better after two outstanding plate appearances because he entered the day slashing just .143/.221/.183 with an OPS+ of 11.

Enrique Hernández and Barnes scored after Mookie Betts grounded a base hit to left, and Evan Phillips completed the victory in the top of the ninth. To get the win, Ryan Yarbrough (6-5) pitched two flawless innings. Phillips recorded three outs to earn his 19th save. After tying the series, The Dodgers have won 16 of their last 18 games played in August.