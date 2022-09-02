WATCH: New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo produces "Catch of the Year" to rob Dodgers slugger Justin Turner

Brandon Nimmo threw his name in the hat for “Catch of the Year” during the New York Mets’ scintillating 2-1 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The National League’s top two teams squared off in front of an electric, sold-out Citi Field crowd. It made for an incredible stage for Nimmo to rise to the occasion, and he did so - literally.

In the second game of their three-match set, Brandon Nimmo saved the blushes of Jacob deGrom. He produced a breathtaking, out-of-the-world catch in the seventh to deny Justin Turner a home run.

"WE HAVE NO WORDS" - New York Mets

Turner smashed off deGrom towards deep center field, and the trajectory of the ball suggested that it was headed out of the ballpark.

Nimmo kept his eyes skyward and waited until the very last moment to leap before extending his glove over the wall. The rest was a combination of awe and disbelief, as you can figure from the reaction of deGrom and the crowd.

Brandon Nimmo’s extraordinary catch keeps the Mets on track for the NL East pennant

With his mind-blowing catch, Brandon Nimmo helped preserve the Mets’ slender one-run advantage, which ultimately proved to be decisive.

We're still about five weeks away from the postseason, but Wednesday night had a “play-off feel,” as Nimmo himself admitted. Speaking to MLB.com after the game, he said:

“This had a playoff feel to it. It’s a sold-out crowd. It’s electric. The atmosphere is awesome. The 7 Line is right there behind it. So I think it’s just the culmination of the atmosphere, the teams that are playing and how important these games are becoming down the stretch.”

DeGrom was one relieved man; more than anyone else. He acknowledged that he made a mistake, and that Nimmo bailed him out.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Jacob deGrom with a funny reaction to Brandon Nimmo's homer-saving catch: Jacob deGrom with a funny reaction to Brandon Nimmo's homer-saving catch: 🎥 Jacob deGrom with a funny reaction to Brandon Nimmo's homer-saving catch: https://t.co/wWG0tf80zM

“That was awesome. I made a mistake there, and he helped me out.” - Jacob deGrom

Mets skipper Buck Showalter weighed in on Brandon Nimmo’s moment of brilliance and heaped high praise on him.

“It takes a lot of knowledge of your field and how much time you’ve got.” - Buck Showalter

The Mets may not have been the NL’s best side, but they have proven time and again this year that they can hang with anyone on their day.

They won their final game against the Dodgers 5-3 earlier tonight to trump MLB’s current benchmark side and claim the series.

It’s been seven years since they won the division title. With five weeks remaining, they have a 3.5 game advantage over the Atlanta Braves to defend. The onus will be on the Mets to keep the good results flowing.

