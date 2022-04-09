Watch: Giancarlo Stanton scorches 116-mph homer off rival Red Sox

Giancarlo Stanton launched his first home run of the year on Friday. Stanton's 116.3-mph rocket just cleared the right field fence in the Yankees' 6-5 extra-inning win over rivals Boston Red Sox.

The solo shot tied the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning and ended up being critical as the New York Yankees won 6-5.

Texas Rangers v New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton's Background and MLB Career

Giancarlo Stanton grew up in Los Angeles and was drafted in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft by the then Florida Marlins. He made his major league debut at the age of 20 in June of 2010. He performed well in 2007 and hit .259 with 22 home runs and 59 RBIs in 100 games.

Stanton's play improved in 2011. He played in 150 games and hit .262 with 34 home runs and 87 RBIs. He was not named to the All-Star team, but he solidified his spot in the MLB.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis The Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu home runs today literally only would’ve been homers at Yankee Stadium. @would_it_dong The Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu home runs today literally only would’ve been homers at Yankee Stadium. @would_it_dong https://t.co/8ZnIWe5E0i

Stanton played similarly well in the 2012 season but dealt with some injuries that caused him to miss almost 40 games. He still hit .290 with 37 home runs and 86 RBIs and was named to his first All-Star team.

Stanton would go on to play for the Miami Marlins for almost eight seasons and be named to four All-Star teams. Some years he dealt with injuries, but overall, his time with the Marlins was impressive. In his final season in Miami, Stanton hit 59 home runs and 132 RBIs. He won his first and only MVP award that year.

Stanton was traded to the New York Yankees after the 2017 season. He performed quite well in New York in his first year there and hit 38 home runs with 100 RBIs. His next two seasons would be filled with injuries and he would only play a combined 41 games.

Stanton returned to form in 2021 and played in 139 games. He is looking to return to his previous dominance in 2022, and if today is any indication, he is off to a good start.

