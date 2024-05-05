WATCH: NFL star Micah Parsons' attempt falls short as quarterback C.J. Stroud nails ceremonial first pitch in Tokyo

NFL stars Micah Parsons and C.J. Stroud were in Tokyo as part of a tour of Asia sponsored by Gridiron Imports. They previously visited Beijing and Shanghai and are presently in Japan from May 3 to May 9.

While at it, they reminisced about their baseball skills at the Tokyo Dome as the duo threw ceremonial pitches ahead of the Tokyo Giants game.

While the Houston Texans quarterback executed a perfect pitch, Parsons struggled with his pitch, as the ball bounced just ahead of the catcher.

That's not all. Their Tokyo trip also included the Dallas Cowboys linebacker trying his hands at wrestling. Micah Parsons engaged in a 1-on-1 with a Japanese sumo wrestler. Parsons gave his best to defeat the sumo wrestler but ultimately he lost and was put off the circle.

Stroud, who was present there, taunted him with a 'too small' celebration.

Micah Parsons raises money for charity by smashing baseball

Not his specialty, but Micah Parsons is a better hitter than many would expect. Last year around May, Parson and his Cowboys teammates took the plate at Riders Field in Frisco.

It was part of Reliant Energy's home run derby competition which was held to raise money for the Salvation Army and other local charities.

Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Jake Ferguson, CeeDee Lamb, Zack Martin, Osa Odighizuwa, Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore, and Leighton Vander Esch participated in this charity event.

Each one of their homers would result in some amount donated and it was also an opportunity to know the home run king within the Cowboys camp. Parsons, Ferguson, and Cooks were a delight to watch but Vander Esch came out on top hitting 10 home runs. resulting in a donation of $17,000.

Also even in the previous edition, Vander Esch was the derby king as his title remains on within the locker room. On the charity front, this was the 10th edition and it helped raise $86,500 for the Salvation Army and Reliant donating a total of $117,000 to 23 local nonprofit organizations.

