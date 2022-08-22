WATCH: Nolan Arenado stuns the crowd with a bear-handed catch, follows it up by launching a rocket throw for an incredible pick at first

St. Louis Cardinals superstar Nolan Arenado made an epic play at third base Satruday in a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The play would be suprising for some other players, but this is just normal for Arenado, who is one of MLB's best fielders.

"IT'S AMAZING. IT'S AMAZING. Agreed. Nolan Arenado is a wizard" - Fox Sports: MLB

In the sixth inning of Saturday's game, Alek Thomas hit a high chopper right behind the pitcher's mound. Arenado somehow covered all of that ground from third base and grabbed the ball mid-air with his bare hand. He then threw an absolute bullet to Paul Goldschmidt at first base to complete the out.

After finishing the play, while everyone else was stunned, Arenado just smiled like he had done that before. He has most likely done something similar. Throughout his career, Arenado has established himself as one of the greatest defensive third basemen in history. In every one of his big league seasons, he has won a Gold Glove Award. He has won the Platinum Glove Award five separate times.

"For the 5th straight year, the NL Platinum Glove belongs to Nolan Arenado!" - MLB

Since he is such a great fielder, his talent at the plate often gets overlooked. Nolan Arenado has a career .289 batting average, slugs .537, and has an OPS just shy of .900. He has also racked up 294 home runs, 329 doubles, and almost 1,000 RBIs in his 10-year career.

Arenado was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals from the Colorado Rockies prior to the 2021 season. Since then, he has had a huge impact on a team that is looking to reach the playoffs again this year.

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are making a playoff push

Although falling short to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Wild Card game last season, the Cardinals are back and leading the National League Central. They currently hold a five-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers and look to extend that lead.

Cards Nation @CardsNation13 The St. Louis Cardinals have won 6 games in a row. They now lead the NL Central by 5 games. The St. Louis Cardinals have won 6 games in a row. They now lead the NL Central by 5 games.

"The St. Louis Cardinals have won 6 games in a row. They now lead the NL Central by 5 games." - Cards Nation

The St. Louis Cardinals are hungry to make some noise this postseason, especially because it is the final season for Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright. These three Cardinals legends have been through thick and thin with the team, and it would be nice to see them have success on their way out.

