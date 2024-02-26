WATCH: Orioles newest star Jackson Holliday channels dad Matt Holliday's baseball prowess in rare throwback clip

Jackson Holliday, the 2022 first overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles, is the son of a former World Series champion, Matt Holliday. Jackson was born to Leslee and Matt on December 4, 2003.

During his playing days, Matt was accompanied by his son at the baseball field and he used to spend time playing catch with Jackson. Recently, a throwback clip surfaced on the internet where one can see young Jackson playing baseball with his dad on the field.

Here's the video:

Holliday, over the years, has honed his baseball skills and is now a shortstop for the Orioles. Though he has yet to make his MLB debut, he already won the Baseball America Minor League Player of the Year in 2023.

Will Jackson Holliday make the Opening Day roster? Mike Elias has an answer

The 2024 season will be important for 20-year-old Jackson Holliday as he is set to make his debut in the majors this year, barring any setbacks. As things stand, Holliday is on pace to be on the Orioles' Opening Day roster.

During an MLB Network appearance, general manager Mike Elias mentioned that they are inviting him to the spring training camp and are looking forward to his performance.

“We’re bringing him into camp with a chance to make the team, and he’s going to be laser-focused on making the team,” Elias said. “If he does make the team, we’re going to put him on the Opening Day roster.”

Talking about his role, Elias sees him spending time between the second base and shortstop positions.

“I see Jackson being able to bounce back and forth between second and short, depending on the day’s alignment,” Elias said. “I think you’re going to see him at second base a lot during Spring Training, and I know [manager] Brandon Hyde is going to try to put the kid in a position to make the team and give him a real shot for that.”

Here are some highlights of Jackson Holliday that you don't want to miss out on:

In a recent interaction, Jackson Holliday said that he wanted to make the Opening Day roster but was not too stressed about it.

"I don't know. That's the goal, right? But whatever happens, happens, and it's all part of a plan. So yeah, that's my goal, but if it doesn't happen, I'm still in a really good spot," Holliday said.

Will Jackson Holliday make the Opening Day roster? Let us know your thoughts.

