ICYMI: Watch Philadelphia Phillies stump the New York Yankees with an unbelievable double play

The Philadelphia Phillies turned more than a few heads on Thursday with an insane double play that left New York Yankees outfielder Philip Evans scratching his head.

In a Spring Training game at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida, the Phillies official training compound, some magic happened. Whoever says the Grapefruit League is not the real deal needs to see what happens next.

It was just a regular old 1-2 pitch with none out and a runner on first in the third inning, pitcher Zach Eflin on the mound. Evans hit a bouncing comebacker directly at Evans. The rest can only be summed up in the below reel:

"What a spectacular double play by Jean and Didi, hello defense !!" - @ The Fightins Daily

Philadelphia Phillies execute far from your standard double play

After the comebacker went careening off Eflin's glove, shortstop Didi Gregorius came sprawling across the infield. Gregorius, who still moves spryly despite being 32, flipped the ball to Jean Segura to get the out at second base.

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius still has the vim and vigor of someone half his age

That alone would have been impressive. However, Jean Segura then pivoted and made a desperate throw to first baseman Rhys Hoskins, beating baserunner Evans by a hair.

All Hoskins could do was tip his cap to the veteran duo who know the midfield like the backs of their hands.

"Phillies turned a cool 1-6-4-3 double play. Didi Gregorius has had a better spring in the field. No one has said it yet, but he's obviously the SS. (If that wasn't clear.)" - @ Matt Gelb

It will no doubt be interesting to see how the Philadelphia Phillies do this season after acquiring Nick Castellanos and other solid players. The Phillies have not seen post-season baseball in 11 seasons, the longest playoff drought in baseball by a considerable margin.

If they can continue to field like this and rely on the bats of Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, Jean Segura, and Didi Gregorius, they will be poised to win a lot of baseball games.

Philadelphia Phillies' second baseman, Jean Segura playing in 2021

In the National League East, as competitive as it is, good fielding goes a long way. Phillies fans and indeed fans across the league will be looking forward to a lot more plays like this one in 2022.

